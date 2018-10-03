Presidential Alert run75441 | October 3, 2018 4:54 pm Hot Topics Politics Did everyone else receive this alert today at 2:18 PM from the head Nazi in the White House? Comments (6) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I did. How scary is it that Trump has that new toy?
I am not sure yet. It depends on how much he pollutes the airways with his ignorance.
Idiotic statement–this was a Homeland Security initiative. The bureaucracy doesn’t stop doing what the bureaucracy does just because the White House changed hands. If Obama was still it office, it would be the conservatives yelling and screaming like little babies about the Nazi sending them unwanted messages.
You should be far more concerned that the out of control national security apparatus–fully supported by BOTH parties–now knows where you are at all times. Unless you chuck your DUMBphone in the river, which I bet you won’t do because it would be SOOOOOOO inconvenient to live without it.
This was a “deep state” thing to harm the president. How many people just responded “f u 2 asshole”.
Kaleberg:
Plus you can not delete his crap either. I do not want to read his garbage and lies. Trump can not be trusted to tell the truth.
I am sure many of us have!