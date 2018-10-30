Open thread October 30, 2018 Dan Crawford | October 30, 2018 5:00 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Isn’t Trump right about fake news brought to us by our domestic terrorist organization, Fox News and their ilk?
I may be the most irreligious person I know, but the tone deafness of this is beyond appalling. It’s to the point where the GOP is manufacturing Jews.
“In the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue over the weekend that left 11 people dead, Vice President Mike Pence appeared with a rabbi at a campaign rally in Michigan — but the rabbi was a “Messianic rabbi” who’s part of the Jews for Jesus movement.
Pence sparked outrage when he shared the stage with Loren Jacobs at a rally outside of Detroit. Messianic Judaism accepts Jesus as the messiah and embraces the New Testament. As the Washington Post notes, the major Jewish denominations and Israel view followers of Messianic Judaism as Christian.
Many onlookers slammed Jacobs’s appearance alongside Pence as insensitive and tone-deaf in the wake of the shooting on Saturday in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and wounded multiple others, including four police officers.
Jacobs opened his prayer by invoking “God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God and father of my lord and savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and father, too.” (As NBC News notes, many Messianic Jews refer to Jesus as “Yeshua.”)
He went on to lament divisions in the US, saying, “Our nation is so divided right now,” and invoked the “hate-inspired shooting” in Pittsburgh. “I pray that you would comfort all of those who are mourning because of those who were wounded and killed,” he said. “Lord, please work so that instead of division in our nation, there is unity and peace.”
Jacobs did not name the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh shooting in his prayer, but he did in his prayer for Republican politicians, including Pence, the presidential cabinet, and four Republican candidates for office. “I pray for them and for the Republican Party and its candidates so that they would honor you and your ways, that you might grant them victory in this election,” Jacobs said.”
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/30/18042224/mike-pence-christian-rabbi-messianic-jews
