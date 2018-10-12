Open thread October 12, 2018 Dan Crawford | October 12, 2018 7:21 pm Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
New stuff:
First, it occurred to me that once McDonald’s owners are forced to pay $15/hr it becomes in their business interests to get all other firms unionized — so their employees can afford to continue to patronize McDonald’s.
Have to make that point to Congress once we institute the federal $15 minimum wage — can’t leave fast food owners out in the cold can we — have to get everybody else thoroughly unionized. 😉
Next, that it is in every business’ interest to have every OTHER business unionized — so their employees can afford more of their wares.
The way to a wage and benefit race-to-the-top!? :-O
Couldn’t happen? Post WWII Europe instituted sector wide labor contracts to fend off just such a labor union led race-to-the-top: to conserve more money for rebuilding.
Just starting to work on this.
oh please. McDonalds workers don't need 15$ wages, they need unemployment as McDonalds is liquidated. Nobody controls people for consumption like McDonalds. It is a legal high.