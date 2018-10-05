Dumb and Dumber
Two bits of news from Twitter.
The GRU employed 305 morons who have been identified as GRU operatives, because they registered their cars at a GRU office address to intimidate the traffic police. In theory automombile registries are not available to the public. In Russia everything is available for a price.
Click the link and read the thread.
Yep they are a bunch of corrupt buffoons who probably didn’t manage anything except for hacking the DNC, John Podesta and Smartech. What is Smartech ?
It’s the internet company that the Bush administration used to evade the Presidential Records Act hiding 22,000,000 e-mails which should have been preserved (“but her e-mails”). Unlike Clinton.com, it definitely was hacked by the Russians . Projection it’s always projection. Always.
It was also used by Senator Graham whose sudden switch from Trump critic to Trump fan has lead many people to assume he is being blackmailed. It was also use by Senators Corker and Flake before their mysterious retirements (and Flake’s incomprehensible Kavanaugh related decisions — damn I was trying to not name he who can not be named).
Click this link. It’s just a thread on twitter, but it has links to sources. Also I knew many of the facts (from various sources some of them reliable) but didn’t know about Flake and Corker.
So the corrupt idiots seem to have managed to get kompromat on 3% of the US Senate — probably enough to decide who will be on the Supreme Court.
I have one question which I urgently want answered. Did Susan Collins use Smartech ? I won’t care in 100 minutes when she announces her final vote on Kavanaugh, but I want to know now.
I listened to Collins’ entire speech it was pretty reasonable and showed great concern for evidence, presumption of innocence and a lean toward dismissing unsubstantiated “recall”.
If Russian hackers get that response I think a lot of liberals could advance with them.
ilsm:
You are going to have to clue me in on that one.
So Corker, Flake and maybe Collins were blackmailed?
Run,
Collins spoke too long and too much to theory and precedent likely bored those whose politics put planks in their eyes.
The common thread between Russians with resect to Clinton and RW above is nothing in either case was false, fraudulent or prejudging.
In that vein maybe the GRU is doing US a favor. Going to fact rather than feed those whose minds are prejudiced.
Dumb = anyone who believes a country with a GDP half the size of California is a threat to U.S. oligarchy, er I mean “democracy.”
Dumber = anyone who tries to look smart by using Russian words like “kompromat.”
Karl:
You can disagree all you wish too. When you start to make comments about Robert Waldman, I begin to take notice. He is far more intellectual than you or I for that matter. When he writes here, I take the time to read him along with Barkley, Peter, Tom, and the others as well. These are the people who are cited more often than others here and elsewhere. Calling someone dumb reflects upon you than it does the other.
Incidentally, why would the Russians CARE whether Kavanaugh is confirmed? The Supreme Court mostly rules on domestic issues of little interest from a foreign policy standpoint–and the court is unlikely to do anything to slow down the growth of the American war machine regardless of who sits on it.
If your point is that the confirmation hearings are sowing discord, the Democrats did that by dredging up four decade old, unsupportable allegations and making them the centerpiece of their opposition instead of Kavanaugh’s despicable record on torture and domestic spying.
sigh . . .
The thing is Karl, the gru might care quite a bit if one of the domestic issues the court ends up deciding is whether or not the current president can be held accountable under law. Just saying.
Susan Collins speech was “pretty reasonable” only if you didn’t care that the FBI didn’t investigate anything and that she misleadingly summarized the testimony and evidence (such as it was) that the committee allowed as well as accused the Democrats, without proof, of leaking the letter Christine Ford sent to Diane Feinstein. Actually, the letter, itself never leaked. It was the content of Christine Ford’s claims that leaked as likely as not from her “beach friends” who she confided in. The Intercept asserted it did not get a leak from the Democrats. Susan Collins, as someone commented, was simply a cheap pink suit, as usual. Remember those promises she got from McConnell about the ACA?Post Comment