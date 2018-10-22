Claiming Voter Fraud, Trump Is Poised To Disregard a Democratic House Victory
New York Times columnist Economist Paul Krugman fears that President Donald Trump’s insistent complaints of “voter fraud” are a setup to deny the legitimacy of a Democratic majority in the House should the party win in the midterm elections.
Those who don’t believe such a scenario is possible “haven’t been paying attention,” the Nobel laureate warned.
Trump has complained, without evidence, that as many as 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.
Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. Trump’s claim, if true, would wipe out that margin and then some.
Trump set up a commission to investigate the votes, but it has not substantiated his claims, nor has it issued any reports. Commission member Matthew Dunlap, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state, said the panel was the “most bizarre thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
Yet, Trump keeps raising the issue.
Myself: There has been no evidence of massive voter fraud. Examination after examination of voter fraud claims reveal fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is nearly non-existent, and much of the problems associated with alleged fraud relates to unintentional mistakes by voters or election administrators. In 2016, Trump claimed he won the popular vote besides the Electoral College if one deducts the millions of people who voted illegally. This is false and made only worse by those in his administration who would promulgate and foster his delusional stories and outright lies.
The sad part is that there is a chance that PK is right with his “fears that President Donald Trump’s insistent complaints of “voter fraud” are a setup to deny the legitimacy of a Democratic majority in the House should the party win in the midterm elections.”
Never thought I would say that about the US. But the last several years of voter suppression and then trump has me paying attention.
Meanwhile,
Couple of must watches.
“Elsewhere, however, there were a couple of performances that should be frozen in amber as the way you do debates correctly. In Virginia, Democratic congressional candidate Abigail Spanberger got fed up with the aptly named Dave Brat’s attempts to run against Nancy Pelosi, and she fed his gonads to the wolverines.
If that reminds you of nothing more than the Ali-Terrell fight—What’s my name, motherfcker?—you’re not wrong.
Which brings us to Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, who overmatched Trumper Ron DiSantis right into all three elements of beddy-bye: winking, blinking, and nod. His closing statement makes his surprise win in the Democratic primary much more understandable.
That’s the way you do that debating thing.”
I think Krugman was a little over the top here. Trump may deny the legitimacy of a Democratic majority in the House, should it occur (please, God), but the Supreme Court and the federal courts generally won’t. Trump may rant (undoubtedly will) but the House will stymie what it can.Post Comment