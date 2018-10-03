August residential construction spending declines

by New Deal democrat

Yesterday construction spending for August was reported. While overall spending rose very slightly, residential construction fell -0.7%.

The big issue with housing this year is whether higher mortgage rates and higher prices are leading merely to a deceleration of growth, or to an actual turning point. Yesterday’s report adds to the evidence that it is the latter rather than the former.

My detailed post is up at Seeking Alpha.

UPDATE: I was looking for something else this morning, and found this.

Two months ago, discussing the June residential construction report, I wrote: