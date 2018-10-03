2018 Arctic sea ice minimum

As I may possibly have mentioned once or twice before, I am a total nerd. One of the web sites I watch is NSIDC’s site tracking arctic sea ice. To be honest, I’m a little surprised that it is still functioning, since the Trump Administration believes that climate change is just a Chinese hoax, so I thought they would take it down almost immediately after coming into office. Guess they haven’t found it yet!

Anyway, if climate change is just a Chinese hoax, they sure are going to extremes to perpetrate it. Because arctic sea ice hit its 2018 minimum on September 23. Here’s what it looked like on that date:

All that was left was a rectangular shaped piece in the middle of the ocean into the Canadian archipelago, and a narrow salient reaching towards eastern Siberia. While the “Northwest passage” on the American side never quite opened up this year, the “North sea” route on the Asian side was open for several months. This was tied for the sixth lowest minimum sea ice extent in the last 40 years.