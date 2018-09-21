“What Keynes Ignored”

Ruth Sutherland wrote in The Daily Mail a couple of days ago:
Here is how Keynes “ignored” those “workaholic tendencies”:
Yet there is no country and no people, I think, who can look forward to the age of leisure and of abundance without a dread. For we have been trained too long to strive and not to enjoy. It is a fearful problem for the ordinary person, with no special talents, to occupy himself, especially if he no longer has roots in the soil or in custom or in the beloved conventions of a traditional society. …
For many ages to come the old Adam will be so strong in us that everybody will need to do some work if he is to be contented.
To be fair to Sutherland, Keynes didn’t use the exact words “workaholic tendencies” so if she actually read the Keynes essay, she might have not comprehended the passages dealing with the training of “old Adam”… “too long to strive and not to enjoy.” On the other hand, it is entirely possible Sutherland didn’t read the essay but just assumed Keynes ignored the point she wanted to raise.
Fast food ordering kiosks shouldn’t cause loss of jobs overall.
Say kiosks allow my local McDonald’s to lay off five, thirty thousand dollar a year ($15/hr) workers. Assuming the consumer prices are held the same that comes to one hundred thousand dollars a year for the owner and the workers who are still working there to split (the latter much more likely if they have a union).
Newly flush employer and employees in turn spend that money causing in turn (the equivalent of) employing five thirty thousand dollar a year workers somewhere else. Money never stops moving.
But, you say, labor advocates are forever emphasizing that wages are only a fraction of the price of products – ergo, you always claim a small price increase can feed a large wage increase (more dollars for fewer hours even happens). So, how many jobs can that hundred fifty thousand worth of purchases really create?
Let’s take a kid’s lemonade stand. One kid spends all his time hawking his wares; he buys his drink from another kid who spends all his time making lemonade with lemons he buys from a kid who raises and delivers lemons. Most purchase dollars ultimately funnel their way into wages. Think of a pin factory. 🙂
As productivity grows so does the amount of money (the consumer) can pay labor. If (consumers of) McDonald’s with 33% labor costs can pay $15/hr — then — Walgreen’s and Target (customers) can pay $20/hr — and — Walmart (consumers) can pay $25/hr.
Need to wake up and realize that sea-to-sea de-unionization is a bigger social injustice and economic earthquake than racial segregation ever was. Reason Chicago has (virtually walled-off) ghettos is because American workers wont show up of $10/hr (slavery).