Senator Jeff Flake Says He Will Vote to Confirm
As he retires from being a Senator; he has made many noises about being opposed to many things Trump has done as President. Except that is all it was, no action and just noise.
“In an announcement that many saw coming, Senator Jeff Flake, of Arizona, announced on Friday that he would retire from humanity, effective immediately.
Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Flake said that the demands of being a human being had ‘taken their toll,’ and that it was “time to move on.
‘Having empathy and compassion for other human beings has been a thoroughly draining experience,’ he said. ‘I for one am ready for something new.’
Flake said that, before making his decision, he consulted with others who had retired from humanity years earlier, such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Donald Trump.
‘They all fully supported my decision,’ he said. ‘It’s great to be one of them now.’” Andy Borowitz, The New Yorker.
Not so fast. Senator Chris Coons sat down with Senator Flake and now Flake is asking for a one week delay and a real FBI investigation.
pgl:
Borowitz is throwing shade at Flake. Pretty good sarcasm. Not sure if you caught his drift. Flake makes a lot of noise with no back bone or substance.
Looks like he’ll delay his retirement for a week.
Joel:
Yes of course. 🙂
More news for what it is worth. The attorney for Mark Judge says his client will talk to the FBI. Now whether he will tell the truth is another matter.
Judge is going to be burned. He is not that smart to pull this off.
The other shoe has dropped alas:
“The Senate Judiciary Committee will request that the administration instruct the FBI to conduct a supplemental FBI background investigation with respect to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” Republicans on the Judiciary Committee announced in a statement. “The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today.”
Which likely means only an investigation as to what Dr. Ford testified. Not good enough fellows.
pgl:
It does open the door for more as they talk to witnesses and witnesses complain. A Federal Judge can be indicted for lying and depriving a person of their rights by lying. Kavanaugh just dug a deeper hole for himself. It is called Color of the Law. https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law
It will be interesting to see where this goes as Ford is credible and maintained her composure. On the other hand, Kavanaugh did not maintain his composure. It was the wrong time to be an old angry white man.
Dr. Ford not Dr. Day (my bad). Kavanaugh has lied under oath before and his testimony yesterday was incredibly dishonest. Alas Grassley does not have the dignity or guts to even hold the “judge” in contempt more or less having clearly committed perjury.
BTW – if Dr. Ford told the truth and clearly she did, “judge” Kavanaugh should be prosecuted for attempted rape. My understanding is that Maryland has no statute of limitations. “Lock him up”.Post Comment