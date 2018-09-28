Open thread Sept. 28, 2018 Dan Crawford | September 28, 2018 7:24 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Elizabeth Warren wants the gov to invest $500 billion in new housing over ten years. At quarter million dollars a unit that makes two million new housing units, enough for, say, six million people — while US population grows 1% (3 million people) annually.
This reminds me of EITC which also sounds pragmatic verbally — until you examine the eighth grade math and see that the program redistributes only 2% of income while 40% of our workforce is earning less than we want the minimum wage to be, $15/hr. And we want most jobs other than highest labor cost like fast food to pay more like $20/hr.
I am pushing a market based solution: reestablishing the economic and political strength of the American poor and middle classes via reestablishing high labor union density, an impossible job via conventional labor organizing. Over the last 4 years, the legal right to organize labor has become America’s new virtually universally ignored prohibition. Trying to rectify that with actual (real!) enforcement could entail forcing millions of business owners and mangers to give up their hardest won victory — are we planning lock up the business skilled millions who run our economy?
Simple resolution:
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017
“Republicans in Congress have already proposed a bill [Repub amend] that would require a new election in each unionized bargaining unit whenever, through turnover, expansion, or merger, a unit experiences at least 50 percent turnover. While no union would be happy about expending limited resources on regular retention elections, I think it would be hard to turn down a trade that would allow the 93% of workers who are unrepresented to have a chance to opt for unionization on a regular schedule.”
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule
Simple solution to restoring labor/consumer market democracy: certification elections. Couldn’t be simpler. Only problem that the mid 59% are educated enough to understand this intellectually but too reluctant to try anything so different — while the bottom 40% don’t have the strategic picture but are d-e-s-p-e-r-a-t-e-l-y sure enough of their (and the mid 59%’s) vulnerability to being out powered to know unions are the only way back to power balance …
… and regularly scheduled cert/recert/decert elections are the only way to the only way.
http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2018/05/ask-40_28.html
* * * * * *
If we leave $20 trillion in national debt to our grandchildren, by 40 years out inflation will have reduced the debt in real dollars to $5-10 trillion — while the economy over that 40 years will have cranked out $1000 trillion real dollars.
But our cheapskate grandchildren will leave it for their grandchildren, whose debt will have boiled down to maybe $2-4 trillion by inflation — but who will finally have to face up to paying since 80 years out, 20 year olds may expect to live for 150 years.
I neglected to include just above that shifting 10% of overall income from the top 1% (who currently take 20%) to the mid 59% (who currently take 70%) via confiscatory taxation — and shifting that 10% again to the bottom 40% (who currently take 10%) through higher consumer prices caused by fair labor union contracts …
… will put $13 trillion more purchasing power in the pockets of the 99% over ten years — compares to Warren’s half a trillion for housing.Post Comment