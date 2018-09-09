Next Friday could be a very bad day somewhere along the East Coast

I think I may have mentioned once or twice that I am a nerd, right?

So, last year during hurricane season I got hooked on a site called Tropical Tidbits.

The neat thing about this site — well, from a nerdy point of view — is that it posts the GFS model forecast, updated every 6 six hours, for the next two weeks! While you normally don’t hear forecasts more than five days out, I noticed that frequently the forecast even 10 or more days out can come pretty close. Winter or summer, if the model says there’s going to be warmer temperatures and a low pressure system, then it’s pretty darn likely that there’s going to be warmer temperatures a low pressure system.

It just might be 800 miles away from where the model says it will be.

For example, one model run put hurricane Jose directly over New York City about 12 days later! Needless to say, that disaster was averted — but Jose ultimately did pass about 600 miles southeast.