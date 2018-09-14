Decelerating trends in 5 long leading indicators

NewDealdemocrat | September 14, 2018 11:35 am



by New Deal democrat

I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha, “Five Long Leading Indicators ‘On the Cusp’.”

The post follows up on my “Weekly Indicators” paradigm with graphs showing what the trends look like for aforesaid five series which have been hovering at the borderlines of being positive to neutral, or neutral to negative, over the past few months.

If you like my work, putting a little jingle in my pocket by clicking the link and reading is a nice thing to do.