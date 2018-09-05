Brad DeLong hops aboard the “Employers have a Taboo against raising Wages” bandwagon

For Labor Day Prof. Brad DeLong posted a talk on the implications (or not) of the US being near “full employment.”
The arguments on a few of the pages will be familiar to readers of this blog:
My only significant quibble here is that “Job Openings” rates from both the JOLTS reports and the NFIB (Small Business) survey have been soaring for over 2 years. If employers knew that they had to pay higher wages to attract workers, but didn’t want to be locked in, why would they bother posting the job openings at all? That, to the contrary, they are posting job openings at record rates strongly suggests they *haven’t* learned yet that they must pay higher wages.
If you think it is bad now, what happens when the numbers of people 65+ really start to retire and quit working? The percentage of males working who are 55 and older is up to a percentage not seen since 1975. Their experience and knowledge is filling a gap which could be taken up by others and they are being paid more. https://www.ebri.org/pdf/briefspdf/EBRI_IB_449.pdf I suggest employers are lazy and do not want to train their work force. People out of college do not come readily equipped to handle a position. In about a year or so the experience evolves and then the employer must have a career path lined out for them along with reasonable salary increases.
HR is lazy
I’m not ready to reject the standard thinking yet, but I am starting to develop a different analysis for why firms are not willing to raise wages.
We are still in a very low inflation environment and in many economic sectors prices are still falling. Firms do not think they have the pricing power to offset rising labor costs with higher prices. So until firms inflation expectation change they will not raise wages because they fear they will not be able to pass the higher cost on to consumers. So higher wages will not emerge until firms’ inflation expectation change .
I”m not completely ready to buy into this line of thought, but it seems to be a better theory than the standard explanation.
