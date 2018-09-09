August producer data goes in the opposite direction from the consumer
by New Deal democrat
August producer data goes in the opposite direction from the consumer
I have a new post, “Producers are Hot*, but Consumers Maybe Not,” up at Seeking Alpha.
in which I contrast the white hot ISM manufacturing report with the lackluster motor vehicle sales and residential construction — the two biggest durable consumer purchases.
As usual, not only is reading it hopefully informative, but also compensates me a little bit for the work I put in.
Tariffs. Producers are trying to boost inventory and send it overseas into China before the tariffs takes effect. Hearing 2 manufacturers are having unpaid shutdowns scheduled for this fall. It will come back off.
Yes, the US does export enough to China for it to distort data. It distorted it.Post Comment