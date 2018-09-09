August producer data goes in the opposite direction from the consumer

Dan Crawford | September 9, 2018 8:27 am

US/Global Economics

by New Deal democrat

August producer data goes in the opposite direction from the consumer

I have a new post, “Producers are Hot*, but Consumers Maybe Not,” up at Seeking Alpha.
in which I contrast the white hot ISM manufacturing report with the lackluster motor vehicle sales and residential construction — the two biggest durable consumer purchases.
As usual, not only is reading it hopefully informative, but also compensates me a little bit for the work I put in.

Comments (1) | |