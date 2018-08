Dan Crawford | August 5, 2018 12:27 pm



(Dan here….another one from NDd)

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha. The old vaudeville sketch comes to mind: “Niagara Falls. Slowly I turn. Step by step ….”

Not only are these weekly posts intellectually edifying, but since clicking over and reading it puts a penny in my pocket, it is the epitome of polite etiquette.