run75441 | August 12, 2018 8:41 am



Manual Transmission Foils Car Theft

“A press release from the Nashville police department said they arrested two teenagers last Wednesday aftr they attempted to carjack two women that day and failed. The teens ultimately failed both times, with the second being because the car had a manual transmission. They had to run away on foot.”

We Reserve the Right to Refuse Service . . .

A British woman tried to place an order at her local McDonald’s while on horseback, but was turned away.

Louise Carter, who lives in Powick, England, made the three-and-a-half-mile journey to nearby Malvern last month, but was rejected by staff citing a strict drive-thru policy.

According to McDonald’s UK, drive-thru lanes are reserved solely for motor vehicles, meaning that horses are out. Bicycles are also prohibited.

The Impact of Higher Temperatures on Economic Growth

“What happens to the economy when it gets hot outside? Despite long-standing assumptions that economic damage from rising global temperatures would be limited to the agricultural sector or developing economies, this Economic Brief presents evidence that higher summer temperatures hurt a variety of business sectors in the United States.”

Congressman Chris Collins arrested

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. was arrested Wednesday morning on federal insider trading charges, law enforcement officials said.

Why You Should Care About Unions

The average person in the United States has essentially zero power in society. That’s why millions have organized into unions over the years. But the slow decline of unionism in the United States should concern you even if you’re not in one.

Busting the Myth of Immigrant Crime

“My national analysis last year detailed the startling fact that Whites living in suburban, small-town, and rural areas surrounded by other Whites are in much more danger of violent and premature death, including suicide, homicide, gun fatality, drug overdose, and related “deaths of despair” than Whites living in or around multiracial cities. Whites show worse social trends than non-Whites, and Whites in remote exurban and rural areas show by far the worst trends and highest violent death rates of all. Despite Trump’s and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ baseless condemnations, “sanctuary cities” that adopt pro-immigrant protections are especially safe for Whites.”

The Nastiest Feud in Science

“According to the fossil record, creatures were dying en masse. Mystery solved: An asteroid had crashed into the Earth, spewing iridium and pulverized rock dust around the globe and wiping out most life forms.

Gerta Keller argues that the mass extinction was caused not by a wrong-place-wrong-time asteroid collision but by a series of colossal volcanic eruptions in a part of western India known as the Deccan Traps—a theory that was first proposed in 1978 and then abandoned by all but a small number of scientists. Her research, undertaken with specialists around the world and featured in leading scientific journals, has forced other scientists to take a second look at their data. “Gerta uncovered many things through the years that just don’t sit with the nice, simple impact story that Alvarez put together,’ Andrew Kerr, a geochemist at Cardiff University, told me. ‘She’s made people think about a previously near-uniformly accepted model.’”