Rude Tipping

How to torment the wait staff for their tip. A fun game to play on a night out with your wife or friends. The diner shared the experience on Facebook claiming his methods resulted in “the best service experienced.”

Explaining at the beginning of the meal, he would place five single dollar bills on the table for the server to see and not say anything to them. If they messed up, he would take a dollar away and so on. At the end of the dinner, whatever was left was their tip.”

Wait staff would keep looking at the money with a puzzled look on their face. Once he took away a dollar because of forgotten table bread. He replaced the dollar when the waiter brought extra bread later. “Ha ha all in all a great evening of fun with my love and a good dinner experiment we both wanted to see play out. Try it, you will be surprised!” he wrote.

One waiter’s comment: “I served for years putting myself through college – i would have ignored you most of the night for the satisfaction of letting you know your condescending $5 means absolutely nothing to me while i racked up $10-$20 tips from people that can actually afford to go out to eat.”

NRA alleges financial difficulties

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is alleging it is facing financial danger after the state of New York pressured financial institutions to cut ties with the gun group.

Obtained and first reported by Rolling Stone, the NRA claims in a lawsuit, the state of New York sought to hurt the organization by urging financial institutions and insurers not to work with the gun group.

The organization is suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), and Maria Vullo, New York’s superintendent of financial services. An amended version of the complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in New York last month.

The lawsuit stems from a May decision by New York financial regulators over “Carry Guard,” a-NRA marketed insurance policy for members who face legal costs after firing a gun legally. The DFS determined that the policy was illegal under New York state law, and the insurers who provided it must stop selling the policies and paid a $7 million fine.

Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

Republican President Donald Trump convened a commission to investigate the 2016 presidential election after he made unsubstantiated claims of 3 million to 5 million ballots were illegally cast. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and other critics rejected Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

The Trump administration last month complied with a court order to turn over documents from the voting integrity commission to Matthew Dunlap. The commission met just twice and had not issued a report.

Dunlap’s findings received immediate pushback Friday from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who acted as the vice chair of the commission with VP Mike Pence serving as the chair.

“For some people, no matter how many cases of voter fraud you show them, there will never be enough for them to admit that there’s a problem,” said Kobach, who is running for Kansas governor and has a good chance of unseating the incumbent, Jeff Colyer, in the Republican primary Tuesday.

“It appears that Secretary Dunlap is willfully blind to the voter fraud in front of his nose,” Kobach said in a statement released by his spokesman.

Kobach said there have been more than 1,000 convictions for voter fraud since 2000, and that the commission presented 8,400 instances of double voting in the 2016 election in 20 states.

“Had the commission done the same analysis of all 50 states, the number would have been exponentially higher,” Kobach said.

In response, Dunlap said those figures were never brought before the commission, and Kobach has not presented any evidence for his claims of double voting. He said the commission was presented with a report claiming over 1,000 convictions for various forms of voter misconduct since 1948.

“The plural of anecdote is not data,” Dunlap said in his Friday letter to the shuttered commission’s leaders.

Federal judge says Trump must fully restore DACA

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In his 25-page opinion, Judge John Bates said the Trump White House had “again” failed to provide justification for its proposal to end the Obama-era program, under which nearly 800,000 people brought to the country illegally as children, known as “Dreamers,” have received work permits and deferral from deportation.

The judge also said in his opinion that he has agreed to delay his ruling to give the Trump administration 20 days “to determine whether it intends to appeal the Court’s decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal.”

There Are Still a Lot of Men Without Jobs

The prime-age employment-population ratio which is the most straightforward of job market measures hit a new post-recession high of 79.5 percent in the U.S. in July, according to today’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However when looking at a separate analysis for men and women, the measurement for men still falls short for men.

For prime-age women, the employment-population ratio is back to its peak from the previous business cycle, and within 2 percentage points of its all-time high in March 2000.

For U.S. prime-age men, meanwhile, the employment-population ratio is still almost 2 percentage points below its peak from the last business cycle, and nearly 10 points below its all-time high (the data series goes back to 1948) in March 1953. Countless studies have addressed the possible causes of this disappearance of prime-age men from the workforce, and I’m not going to go into them here. It just seems worth noting that, even with the unemployment rate dipping to levels last seen on a sustained basis in the 1960s, there are still a lot of prime-age men out there without jobs (8.6 million in total, according to the BLS) who could conceivably be put to work.

