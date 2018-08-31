Open thread Aug. 31, 2018 Dan Crawford | August 31, 2018 9:02 am Tags: open thread Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Wanna know why I despair for the country? Over 60 million people voted for this pair. Combine that with some of the state elections(north carolina seems to stand out) and there is no question in my mind we are a really, really stupid country. Face facts, trump is mentally damaged. Nothing else can explain his behavior. Then you have this right behind him:
“The late great Indiana political blogger Doghouse Riley used to call Mike Pence “the Choirboy,” and hipped us all to the fact that this was a walking haircut stuffed with piety, ignorance, and not a whole lot else. Comes now CNN with a profile, and we learn from the people with whom he went to college that Pence has been practicing to be an unlikable and thoroughgoing prig for decades now.
Narc on your frat brothers? You bet.
As a college freshman, he was elected to head his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. He also took command of a fellowship group, Vespers, which met in the campus chapel every Tuesday evening. At the frat he turned in his brothers for drinking beer. At the chapel he passed judgment on his peers.
A fun date? Absolutely.
Vespers was organized around songs and testimonies of faith. It offered community to students who were adjusting to the emotional challenge of leaving home. It also gave the guitar-playing Pence the opportunity to preach with the zeal of a new convert to right-wing Christianity. His schoolmate Linda Koon recalls a charismatic fellow who turned cruel when she failed to meet his definition of true faith.
Koon’s problem was that she couldn’t recount a dramatic come-to-Jesus tale of Christian conversion. “He acted like he had been struck by lightning,” she said. “I had just grown up in the Lutheran Church and had always been a Christian. That wasn’t good enough. He told me that wasn’t good enough, ‘God doesn’t want your kind.’ It was a very narrow view of an infinite being.”…As she told us in an interview, Pence’s evaluation of her fervor was followed by a recitation of her supposed sins, including her attendance at a wild party at the fraternity where Pence was in charge. Koon says she left the session in tears, and was subsequently shunned by the members of the prayer group.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a22874753/it-turns-out-mike-pence-has-been-working-on-being-unlikable-for-decades/
“Trump’s move to slap China-built autos with an additional 25 percent levy in July undermined the profitability of the Focus Active that Ford planned to start shipping into the U.S. about a year from now, Kumar Galhotra, president of North America, said in a conference call with reporters. “
See: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-31/ford-cancels-imported-suv-from-china-in-wake-of-trump-s-tariffs?srnd=premium
If Ford could have imported their SUV from China, would that have increased wages in the United States? NO
So I will not be losing any sleep over this one.
This https://www.autoblog.com/2010/10/06/is-your-car-really-american/ should answer component questions.Post Comment