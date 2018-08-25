Dan Crawford | August 25, 2018 7:08 am



by New Deal democrat

New and existing home sales for July 2018: UPDATED with link

Both new and existing home sales for July came in low. New home sales were at a 9 month low, and existing home sales at a 2 year low:

That’s enough for both series to be scored as negatives, although the new home sales downturn could easily be revised away, and existing home sales are the least important of all housing indicators.

I’ll have a full analysis of all home sales indicators up at Seeking Alpha, and when it comes online, I will link to it.

UPDATE: and here’s the link!