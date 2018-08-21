Industrial production cools a bit; retail sales continue strong

Both industrial production and retail sales for July were reported this morning. Let’s take a look at both.

First, industrial production increased m/m to another all time high (gray in the graph below), as did manufacturing (red):

At the same time, if you zoom in on the inset, you can see that manufacturing growth has slowed down somewhat this year. It is only up +0.8% in the last 5 months, after having risen 2% in the 6 previous months.

There has been some evidence in both the regional Fed reports and the ISM manufacturing index of a little cooling — from white hot to red hot — in manufacturing activity in the past few months. This report is of a piece with that cooling. Tomorrow both the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed regional manufacturing reports will be released, and may (or may not!) give evidence of further cooling this month.