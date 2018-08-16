About half of renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent, up from 18 percent a decade ago, according to newly released research by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. Twenty-seven percent of renters are paying more than half of their income on rent.

This is a serious real-world issue. I have been tracking rental vacancies, construction, and rents ever since. The Q2 2018 report on vacancies and rents was released a few weeks ago, so let’s take an updated look. In this post I will look at four measures:

real median asking rent, as calculated quarterly using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey

two rental measures from the monthly CPI reports

HUD’s quarterly rental affordability index

Rent Cafe’s monthly rental index

As we will see, regardless of which measure used, rent increases continue to outpace worker’s wage growth, meaning the situation is getting worse. Most likely this is a result of increased unaffordability in the housing market, driving potential home buyers to become or remain renters instead.

Real median asking rent

In the second quarter of last year, median asking rents zoomed up over 5% from $864 to $910. In the two quarters since, they have remained at that level: