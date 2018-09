run75441 | August 31, 2018 9:13 am



‘A suspect has been shot after a stabbing incident at Amsterdam Central Station,’ Dutch police said on Twitter.”

Briefly:

– Two people stabbed by an attacker.

– Three shots fired by Police.

– Two victims stabbed taken to the hospital.

– Wounded attacker taken to the hospital.

Attacker did not have a bullet-spewing-weapon. No 30 rounds sprayed about by police. No one dead.