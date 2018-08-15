run75441 | August 15, 2018 9:20 pm



Cuomo at an event, where he signed anti sex-trafficking bills into law. “We’re not gonna make America great again. It was never that great. We have not reached greatness and we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.

We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed. When every woman is making her full contribution . . . when that happens, this nation is going to be taken even higher.”

A Republican response? “America, with its imperfections, has always been great, our people, our principles, and our promises have been a beacon light to the world for 242 years and counting.”

Wow, reflections of Ronald Reagan.

Governor Cuomo challenged President Reagan’s shining city metaphor and offered one of his own. He asserted that America is more a “‘Tale of Two Cities’ than it is just a ‘Shining City on a Hill,’” that Republican policies such as trickle down economics “divide the nation into the lucky and the left-out.”

The Hill, America Was Never that Great