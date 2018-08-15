Cuomo: America ‘was never that great’
Cuomo at an event, where he signed anti sex-trafficking bills into law. “We’re not gonna make America great again. It was never that great. We have not reached greatness and we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.
We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed. When every woman is making her full contribution . . . when that happens, this nation is going to be taken even higher.”
A Republican response? “America, with its imperfections, has always been great, our people, our principles, and our promises have been a beacon light to the world for 242 years and counting.”
Wow, reflections of Ronald Reagan.
Governor Cuomo challenged President Reagan’s shining city metaphor and offered one of his own. He asserted that America is more a “‘Tale of Two Cities’ than it is just a ‘Shining City on a Hill,’” that Republican policies such as trickle down economics “divide the nation into the lucky and the left-out.”
The Hill, America Was Never that Great
Cuomo’s not wrong. Consider not just the situation of women but those of Native Americans, African Americans and other minority groups. In relative terms, America may be great but it’s very, very relative. Compared to a wide variety of authoritarian regimes in various parts of the world? Sure. Compared to other democratically organized societies? Not so much.
Hmmm:
Never said he was wrong. You around the first two weeks in September? Visiting Eric and will probably go down and audit a class at Loyola in the evening by invitation.
We’re here. Let me know.
Jack:
Great! Craig is off (soon) to Colorado to start a new and with my daughter and her husband. God, it was time for him to leave. I talked to the Dean. My Econ Prof has a number of things for me to do. Kind of excited to go off in a different direction. He is the hiring Dean. We had a lot of great experiences.Post Comment