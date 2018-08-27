A new risk at the Fed: Donald Trump’s power to fire Fed Governors

that he had expected Mr. Powell to adhere to an easy-money monetary policy, by keeping interest rates low, when he nominated Mr. Powell in November to succeed Janet L. Yellen….

On Monday, Mr. Trump complained about the Fed chairman publicly, telling Reuters “I’m not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I’m not thrilled.” Mr. Trump, in an interview, added “I should be given more help by the Fed” through more accomodative monetary policy….

Earlier this summer Trump had told an interviewer on CNBC: “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up. I am not happy about it.”

Well, if there’s one thing we don’t expect from Donald Trump, it’s breaking conventions, right?