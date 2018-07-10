Understanding the simple strategy for the 2018 elections

Pretend for a moment that you are a political strategist. Your party is the party in power. The opposition has been enraged since the moment of your standard-bearer’s election. In the special and off-year elections since, they have been showing up in unprecedented droves for offices up and down the ticket, from Governor and US Senator to state representative and local council.

The mid-term election is bearing down, and you know very well that midterm elections are fundamentally referendums on how the party in power is doing. The odds look overwhelming that the opposition turnout tsunami, at least, is likely to continue.

As a strategist, what of the following courses of action do you recommend?

(a) make soothing noises, hoping that the anger of the opposition is mollified enough that your candidates squeak through

(b) engage in searingly divisive behavior that will rile up your base

(c) get rip-roaring drunk and hide under a table curled up in a fetal position until it’s over, so that you don’t remember anything

Whether or not you choose to do (c), it’s pretty obvious that (b) is the correct answer, isn’t it?

Opposition supporters already hate your with the heat of 1000 suns. So what if you repeatedly do such cruel and outrageous things that they become incandescent with rage. They’re going to turn up anyway, regardless of what you do.