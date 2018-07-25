Tariffs Spencer England | July 25, 2018 12:30 pm Remember, a tariff is a tax. So we have a republican president trying to solve problems by raising taxes. Has anyone told Grover Norquist ? Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
In the long term it’s a consumer tax though. So Republicans are fine with it.
Usage fees, tolls, sales taxes and VATS: Good
Taxes on passive income, assets, and windfalls: Bad
Grover seems to have been silenced in the era of Trump. No one seems to remember those vows they took not to raise taxes. I am still amazed that the Democratic Party cannot come up with a longer term strategy that annihilates the GOP. If they cannot beat this group of imbeciles maybe its because our imbeciles are dumber than their imbeciles.
