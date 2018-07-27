Open thread July 27, 2018 Dan Crawford | July 27, 2018 7:33 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Russian Hackers’ New Target: a Vulnerable Democratic Senator
Andrew Desiderio
Kevin Poulsen
07.26.18 5:22 PM ET
Sen. Claire McCaskill is a top target for Republicans looking to grow their slim Senate majority in 2018. Turns out, Russia’s “Fancy Bear” hackers are going after her staff, too.
https://thebea.st/2OgndMG?source=email&via=desktop
This is getting to look like an open and shut case. The on;u problem is how many cases there are.
“Because this particular pack o’bastids are probably the dumbest bunch of villains since Cain slew Abel, the Michael Cohen tape released on Tuesday has pointed at somebody who might know where even more of the bodies are buried. (Are these guys going to have to go door-to-door telling people what crooks they are before somebody actually does something about it?) On the tape, while Cohen and the president* are discussing setting up a sham corporation to pay off one of the president*’s alleged mistresses a few week before the 2016 presidential election…
Wait, I need to catch my breath for a moment. This is the knowledge with which we now are living and pretending to govern ourselves.
OK, anyway…they mention someone who, I strongly suspect, is soon to play a very big role in whatever insane events come next. From Bloomberg:
“I’ve spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up,” Cohen tells Trump. “So, I’m all over that. And, I spoke to Allen about it.”
Weisselberg isn’t a bit player in Trumplandia and his emergence on the Cohen-Trump recording – as someone possibly facilitating a scheme apparently meant to disguise a payoff – should worry the president. Weisselberg has detailed information about the Trump Organization’s operations, business deals and finances. If he winds up in investigators’ crosshairs for secreting payoffs, he could potentially provide much more damaging information to prosecutors than Cohen ever could about the president’s dealmaking.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a22565938/allen-weisselberg-trump-organization/
Pierce has to catch his breath after writing the first paragraph, and justifiably so. Meanwhile, half the country sees nothing wrong here. Only appropriate word I can think that best describes them and the people they elect is deplorables.Post Comment