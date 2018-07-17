Open thread July 17, 2018 Dan Crawford | July 17, 2018 4:03 am Tags: open thread Comments (6) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
“Swing Left and 22 other progressive organizations announced a joint effort Tuesday aimed at mobilizing volunteers to get out the vote for Democratic candidates in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 congressional elections.
The Last Weekend, as the groups are calling the initiative, would serve as a national call to action from Saturday, Nov. 3 until Election Day ― a period when get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts are most effective. Swing Left, a post-2016 upstart that aims to help Democrats retake control of the U.S. House, believes the campaign is unprecedented in its scope and scale.
The goal of The Last Weekend is not only to maximize Democratic turnout in a midterm year, when Democratic turnout has historically been lower, but also to provide a central coordinating arm for veteran party activists and political newcomers who want to take action but are not always sure how.”
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/liberal-groups-get-out-the-vote-blitz-last-weekend_us_5b4d511ce4b0b15aba87a2a7
https://thelastweekend.org/
EM:
I hope they (we) pull it off. Given the incumbency of the Republicans, the partisan makeup in districts, and the rural versus urban; it will be extremely difficult to get large percentages of people favoring Dems out in all Congressional districts. With as little as a 45% turnout by Repubs, the Repubs can and will maintain the majority in the House. At anything less than 55.4% the Repubs will still maintain a majority of 226 districts compared to 209 for Democrats. 208 congressional districts are identified as safe for Repubs. They need 10.
The effort does need to be made.
Run,
You don’t have to tell me how hard it is. I have been doing something like this since I retired years ago. In my district we have gained probably 10 points, but not really close to winning. And that is despite a great couple of candidates running against absolute cretins.
EM:
It is good to hear of the 10% increase. I am reading the cited data and it is going to be difficult.
All the republicans need to do is run against the “centrist war” party and they will get out the deplorables.
My support is going to anyone not related to the fake liberal “centrist war” party.
If the “centrist war” party were not selling ‘wait til the war is over and we have a friendly regime plundering Russia for any progressive outcomes”, they might get traction.
Some links:
Here is what the right outside of the “centrist war” party thinks about preventing war:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/07/16/trump-is-right-to-meet-putin-219012?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ebb%207/17/18&utm_term=Editorial%20-%20Early%20Bird%20Brief
And they agree with the left side of the war party fringe!
Another link:
What would you think if Russian Marines were playing war games with Mexican special operators in Matamoros or Tijuana?
https://www.stripes.com/news/marines-do-fast-trade-in-mres-knives-and-dip-for-ukrainian-goods-at-sea-breeze-exercise-1.537956?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ebb%207/17/18&utm_term=Editorial%20-%20Early%20Bird%20Brief
The exercise in in Ukraine territory, in case you don’t open the link, you should they have a picture of a Ukraine blonde in camo with a USMC in combat gear.
non sequitur. Answer the question and quit deflectingPost Comment