Republicans Finally Kill Off Valuable Medical Database Their Donors Hate
Kevin Drum Jul. 13, 2018 12:22 AM
“The Trump Administration is planning to eliminate a vast trove of medical guidelines that for nearly 20 years has been a critical resource for doctors, researchers and others in the medical community. ”
“There’s only one reason for such a sustained assault on an agency that’s literally a rounding error in the HHS budget: because people with money don’t want it around. And it looks like this time they finally won.”
Yep, stop bringing knives to gun fights.
“Some observers warn that American democracy is untenable if both sides view each other as threats to the governing order itself, and that, in response to GOP’s constitutional hardball, Democrats should endeavor to uphold the rules themselves. Hamilton suggested otherwise during the throes of 1800. “In times like these in which we live,” he wrote to John Jay, “it will not do to be over-scrupulous. It is easy to sacrifice the substantial interests of society by a strict adherence to ordinary rules.” He echoed that point in another letter to Jay, writing that republican government cannot stand “if one party will call to its aid all the resources which Vice can give and if the other, however pressing the emergency, confines itself within all the ordinary forms of delicacy and decorum.”
Otherwise, we will continue to how our government be dominated by people like these.
“Just as long as we’re all on the same page. It always has been about the money, and to whom the president* owes it, and what else he might owe those folks, and what might he do to settle those debts. Which makes the display in the House on Thursday all the more comical, as well as being the most embarrassing episode in representative democracy since the dissolution of The Useless Parliament in 1625, and that one had an outbreak of bubonic plague to excuse its floundering. This one only had Steve King. Not sure which way I’d go on the swap there, actually.
It helps to make sense of the nonsense to remember that the fundamental position of the Republicans on the committee was that the FBI went out of its way during the 2016 presidential campaign to help Hillary Rodham Clinton. Nobody who was alive during that time can find that contention anything short of ridiculous. Nobody who was alive on October 28, 2016, when FBI director James Comey wrote his letter to Congress about Anthony Weiner’s laptop, can find that contention anything short of ridiculous. (I mean, hell, there’s data.) Nevertheless, that was the basis for hauling Peter Strzok up to Capitol Hill to play the role in which they have cast them in their own heads.
Peter Strzok has been a conjuring phrase in the particular magical wilderness ever since it became clear that Robert Mueller was closing in on the real scandal and that El Caudillo del Mar-A-Lago was going to need a pretty thick cloud of squid ink to obscure the extent of his corruption. (As for who Peter Strzok really is, and what he’s really done for the country, kindly Doc Maddow had a nice wrap-up on her show Wednesday night. Turns out there might not have been The Americans without him.) …”
When you go down the list of these pols, it almost makes you weep.
And then this:
""I am a dentist. So I read body language very, very well." – Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona."