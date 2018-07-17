run75441 | July 17, 2018 3:35 pm



Trump in Helsinki: “I do not see any reason why Russia would be responsible, I have great confidence in my intelligence people; but I will tell you that, President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Trump back in Washington D.C.: “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there. There was no collusion at all,” in remarks preceding a meeting with House of Representatives Republicans about possible future tax cuts.

He has never had to pay for his actions or his remarks in his entire life. Everyone on the Republican side will fall back in line to cover for Trump.