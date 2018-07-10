Does The University of Illinois have a Problem
I’m not a lawyer. Also Republicans are worse than I imagine possible even taking into account the fact that they are worse than I imagine possible. However, I think Brett Kavanaugh defender Andrew Leipold of The U of Illinois School of Law is unfit to serve as a law professor.
The issue is that Kavanaugh signed the Starr report which argued that Clinton could be impeached for delaying his interview with special prosecutor Starr. Therefore, either Kavanaugh agrees that Trump should be impeached or he is a complete hypocrite and partisan hack (no prize for guessing which).
Leipold argues that people are not responsible for their signatures “I don’t think it’s a fair conclusion to draw that everyone’s name who appeared on the report agreed with everything written there,” Ah and what if it were an affidavit ?
Also “Our job was to emphasize the grounds for impeachment,” he added. “We’re not the decision maker; Congress is the decision maker.” I had the impression that a prosecutor’s job is to seek the truth and to attempt to make sure that justice is served. His saying that his job was to support a specifici conclusion is a a confession of prosecutorial misconduct.
Yet the University of Illinois pays him to teach students how to practice law.
I’m pretty sure tenure can’t be revoked for misconduct which preceeded the tenure decision. Telling the truth about how one is a hack is not moral turpitude. I don’t think there is anything to be done about the problem. But it is a problem.
On the other hand, judge Kavanaugh can certainly be asked whether he agrees that prosecutors are supposed to be biased against people they investigate, whether he knew of Leipold’s attitude at the time, and whether he tried to do anything to protect justice for Leipold.
I am hope that Kavanaugh can’t handle being under oath. He chose to lie the day his nomination was announced (saying no president nominating a justice had been more thorough than Trump). I think conservatives often have a problem in settings in which conservative and good are not treated as synonyms. Now he has been writing opinions for the DC circuit court and he has a Yale law degree, but I sure can hope.
This might be a good point but let’s work on getting his last name correct. If he signed it with the version you start this with – the weasel might just deny under oath that Kavenaugh signed it.
corrected
Thanks and sorry
‘Judge Kavanaugh, who after working for Mr. Starr served as an aide to President George W. Bush, has since expressed misgivings about the toll investigations take on presidents. In 2009, he wrote that Mr. Clinton should have been spared the investigation, at least while he was in office. Indicting a sitting president, he said, “would ill serve the public interest, especially in times of financial or national-security crisis.”’
Now THIS is why he is Trump’s boy! Funny – we did not hear this view back in 1998!
I don’t think people realize exactly what this guy(or another clone) on the Court means.
It means ther wil be no actual progressive programs made law(regardless of the control of the other two branches) until there are replacements on the Court.
In other words, not in my lifetime.
Correct as Jack D would tell you.
SCOTUS was never an easy venue to present in front of even with others besides Alito, Thomas, Roberts, etc. on it. 85 cases per year and you might be one of them if you have the money, the importance, and the right attorney representing you to be there. No more Giddeons will pass through its doors.
Bush41 had an agenda – pack the court with Federalist justices. He did his part with Thomas. Bush Jr. did his part with Alito and Roberts.
Of course Clinton gave us Breyers and Ginsberg but we see those it is Bernie or nobody types complaining about Clinton. Obama gave us 2 very good justices and he should have appointed a third.
Of course letting McConnell rule the Senate and now have the Dumpster as President has led to the Federalist takeover. Of course the Bernie or nobody crowd somehow blames Hillary Clinton.
In my experience, liberals ALSO have trouble anywhere that “liberal” and “good” are not treated as synonymous–such and when they claim that a serial sexual predator president should not have been impeached for the sole reason that he was a Democrat.
a serial sexual predator president? Harvey Weinstein used to be our President. Look, I have an issue with what Bill Clinton did but to call him a predator simply because you are a Ken Starr fan demeans the “me too” movement.Post Comment