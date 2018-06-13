Update: wholesalers’ sales and inventories — it’s all good

Another slow start to the data this week, so let’s take a look at relationship I haven’t updated in awhile.

Total sales in the economy are broken up into three categories: manufacturers’, wholesalers’, and retailers’. We’ll get retail sales, the biggest component of the three, later this week.

But wholesalers’ sales and inventories were released last week, and are a useful coincident barometer. They are a better measure than manufacturers’ sales, since those have been very much secularly affected by the adoption of just-in-time inventory controls.

The important thing to remember is that sales (blue, left scale) lead inventories (red, right scale). Here’s both for the last 20 years:

Note than in addition to the two last recessions, sales also plateaued first in 2012 slightly before inventory growth did, and again during the “shallow industrial recession” of 2016. As of April, both sales and inventory were both rising, a very typical result during an expansion.