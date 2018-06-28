This is real
Robert Waldmann caught this tweet:
The North Korean national anthem was played at a Virginia Women for Trump gala.
It was to pay tribute to the Trump-Kim Summit. https://t.co/ZytMX9gVbd
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 28, 2018
I just read the article. That is whacked!
Is this the Griffin working at MSNBC……. the neocon PNAC touting rag channel?
So many sources of TDS that are associated with let’s perpetrate industrial age mass murder forever……..
Why not talk to Kim MSNBC don’t mind Netanyahu has nukes and blast Gaza with US aid delivered industrial age mass murder!Post Comment