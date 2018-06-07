SOCIAL SECURITY TRUSTEES REPORT
by Dale Coberly
There is yet time, brother.
But not much.
The Social Security Trustees have issued their annual report. It is not much changed from last year. In fact it is a little better. Last year’s Report projected that by this year Social Security would have reached “short term financial inadequacy.” This year’s projections put that off for another year or possibly two.
Short term financial inadequacy means that in ten years the Trust. Fund reserves will fall below the level of one full year’s benefits if no action is taken.
This would not be a catastrophe, but it does mean we really ought to take action now. If we raise the payroll tax by one tenth of one percent per year until the total raise reaches about two percent of payroll, we would make Social Security solvent (financially adequate) forever: fully able to pay the benefits necessary for the people who paid the tax to live in reasonable comfort for their longer life expectancy… longer than that of their parents and grandparents. One tenth of one percent of payroll would be about a dollar per week subtracted from the paycheck of a worker earning $50,000 dollars per year. Or about fifty cents per week for a worker earning $25,000 per year. This is not money that goes into a government black hole, but money that comes back to the worker with interest when he needs it most. Enough money to pay for basic needs in retirement no matter how long he lives. Or pay for his family’s needs if he dies with dependents or becomes disabled.
Meanwhile, the Committee For a Responsible Federal Budget does what it can to make the new Report sound like a Catastrophe in the making… as they have been doing for years. They do this by screaming about Big Numbers without reminding the reader that these big numbers are big because they are about 2% of the wages of 250 million people over a period of 75 years. If you read CRFB you have to be on the watch for this kind of misdirection. It is their stock in trade.
Worse,perhaps, is they imply that Social Security is a driver of the National Debt. Social Security has nothing to do with the National Debt. It is paid for entirely by the people who will get the benefits.
That is essentially the case from the far Right. Lately there has appeared a new case from the far Left. They say that the projected shortfall is not a problem because it can be solved by “making” “the rich” pay their “fair share.” The fact is that “the rich” already pay their fair share for the insurance benefit they receive. But they will not pay for your retirement, and you can’t “make” them. Nor should you. Your parents and grandparents were proud to be able to say “I paid for it myself.” And the man who invented Social Security designed it that way: designed it to be not welfare but worker paid insurance “so that no damn politician can take it away from them.”
The bottom line is this: you need to get it fixed in your mind first that you can save Social Security… a secure retirement… for yourself and your children and grandchildren by raising your own payroll “tax” (retirement insurance premium) ONE DOLLAR PER WEEK while your wages are going up ten dollars per week per year. And second, IT’S NOT GOVERNMENT MONEY. It has nothing to do with government deficits or the national debt. YOU PAY FOR IT YOURSELF and it is wisest to keep it that way.
If the one tenth of one percent payroll tax increase per year does not begin this year or next, the rate of tax increase would need to be faster.. not much faster, but if we wait until 2034 or so, the tax would need to be increased about 2% all at once. Still not a big deal when you think about it, but likely to be shocking to some, and politically dangerous.
There is a sort of middle ground. The tax could be increased about one full percent (according to the Trustees 1.42% for the worker and 1.42% for the employer) this year, and that would see us through the next seventy five years without another tax increase. After that, about another one full percent would see us through the “infinite horizon.” None of us will be alive then, and things may have changed, but the enemies of Social Security call that distant extra 1% “not solving the problem”. They are sure we have to solve all possible problems forever before we can solve the problems we face today and for the reasonably foreseeable future. The one tenth percent per year “at need” proposed here actually does solve the problem over the infinite horizon… or at least past the 75 year actuarial,window, but they don’t want you to even think about that.
So, think about it and see what you come up with. If you don’t think about it, and don’t DO something about it, the bad guys will win. And if you “demand” the rich pay for your retirement, the bad guys will win.
I really think the Dem Party should run this plan as part of the platform.
EMichael
tell your friends. tell your Congressman and Senators. tell the press.
They will ignore you until maybe a million or so people have told them. Then they will have to listen.
Well done piece.
For the past decade Coberly has repeated what he says in this piece:
Your parents and grandparents were proud to be able to say
“I paid for it myself.” And the man who invented Social Security
designed it that way: designed it to be not welfare but worker paid insurance “so that no damn politician can take it away from them.”
Is this statement true? There is only one source that can answer this question and that is the SSA. Fortunately, SSA has produced a paper on exactly this topic. They released it this week.
Coberly – Can you please review this and give me your take? Can all the other folks who are knowledgeable on SS and can read a report please chime in? My question is have current and past SS beneficiaries “Paid for it the selves”??
The link to the SSA report:
https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/NOTES/ran1/an2018-1.pdf
Mmm; the so called Trust Fund — should be called the bridge-over-troubled-shortfall fund. Truly ractical use: covering over temporary shortfall in FICA income (over outgo) while waiting for Congress to raise FICA tax rate. Happened a couple of times.
There are now four years of full replacement in the fund — three more than needed for bridge fund (legal definition of fund solvency: one year full replacement) — twenty less than needed to pay out retirement to the last living pay-iner. One forty year cohort was forced to pay out enough extra FICA tax to build up four years of retirement pay out. ???
Mmm, the Trust Fund designed to prevent raising FICA so soon. Soon, only way to keep Trust Fund from drawing down it’s meager savings will be to, er, uh, raise FICA tax enough to at least fully cover yearly pay out. ???
Mmm, but the Trust Fund guarantees that full benefits will be paid until 2034? (That’s a question.) Mmm, that means more and more retirement benefits will be paid for using federal income tax to cash the bonds. Income tax payers are in the upper half of income earners — especially in the top end of that half. FICA tax payers are effectively in the bottom half. Upper end folks do what they will and bottom end suffer what they must. Upper end much more likely to kick up a storm over increased tax load than bottom end. Mmm.
Bruce K.
The report states “The unfunded obligation for any program must be
defined on the basis of the intended funding method for
the program. Because the OASDI program is financed
on essentially a current-cost or pay-as-you-go basis, the
open group unfunded obligation measure is appropriate.”
Basically, they are saying that they are not trying to answer the question you are asking.
Note that if you assume that we will adjust the payroll tax rate to match changes in the economy, then the unfunded obligation is zero.
Denis,
“the Trust Fund guarantees that full benefits will be paid until 2034?”
I am guessing that you did not really mean guarantee in the above question. SS is not allowed to pay out more than it takes in. But the period over which that is true is not a year, or 10 years, or even a working career. It is the life of the program. So, since the amount that SS has collected is in excess of what it has spent (as accounted in the TF balance), it can continue to pay full benefits even as the annual amount exceeds the annual income.
The 2034 date is an estimate of when TF accounting will no longer allow (per existing law) benefits to exceed income.
It is fair to discuss how voters will react to a budget that has money going to paying principal as well as interest, but I don’t think it should make any difference to how the voters see SS. Note:
1) We have already been paying interest, so it is a matter amount, not kind.
2) If/when we get SS back into balance over whatever term we deem valid, the TF will be ever growing because one year’s expenses will be ever growing. SS needs the “on-budget” portion of the government to run a debt.
3) If we do as coberly suggests (gradual rate increases), the TF balance in current year dollars never decreases, so the discussion of how the voters will react becomes moot.
4) While lenders may want to know how borrowers will repay loans, they don’t actually have any control. If you can recognize that SS is for workers by workers and not by government, then SS is the same as any other lender, with no control of how income tax payers determine who will pay how much.
Krasting
I have to agree with Arne. I can’t see anything in the article you cite that has anything to do with the question you are asking.
Your question seems to depend on your not knowing anything about how Social Security is funded, or about money, or banking, or the concept of ownership.
So let me ask you a question: If you put 100 dollars in the bank and go back a year later and take out your money plus the interest it has earned… say 103 dollars, is the 103 dollars your money?
If you buy a fire insurance policy for a hundred dollars a month and you have a fire and the insurance company pays you ten thousand dollars for your loss, is the ten thousand dollars your money?
Did (in both cases) you pay for it yourself?
Social Security Benefits are paid for entirely from the money paid into Social Security by the people who ultimately get the benefits.
The fact that on a pay as you go basis the money they get … if you marked the dollars… came from someone else paying for his own future benefits on that day is no different from the fact that when you take your money out of the bank a year later the actual dollars, if you marked them, came in that same day from someone else making a deposit into his own savings account.
When you collect your profit from investments in stocks or bonds you are getting dollars paid in that day by someone else making his own investments in hope of a profit. You paid for your profit, or interest, or insurance payment by buying the investment or the insurance policy.
Social Security works the same way. The United States manages the economy, and the program, in such a way that everyone who invests in Social Security, or buys Social Security insurance… it’s the same thing…is guaranteed to be able to collect benefits equal to or greater than his payment. the extra money comes from growth in the economy and the fact that future generations will want to make the same investment, or buy the same insurance, with the expectation of making the same “profit” or getting the same insurance benefit.
There are some people who cannot understand this because they don’t want to understand it.
The “government” does not pay a dime for Social Security. the workers pay for it themselves. Always have. Always will… as long as they are smart enough to keep the bad guys from “fixing” it. It ain’t broke.
The idea that SS and medicare are in trouble is tea party/Peterson blither. The issue is as we boomers retire the deferred taxes made possible by the Greenspan Moynihan Reagan Social Security “deal” need to be raised.
I have been following the audit of the bureau of federal debt for years. It is supposed to be reported by GAO who gives an audit opinion a month or so after the close of the fiscal year.
It tracks all federal debt that held by the public and that held by the numerous trust funds.
Of the largest trust funds only SS and Medicare are funded by dedicated payroll taxes.
The next large trust funds that cover civilian employee retirement and military retirement are largely funded by appropriations which do both raise cash for paying beneficiaries and create T-bills that differs from SSTF t-bill in that SSTF t-bills are from cash sent to cover the cash deficit.
https://www.gao.gov/assets/690/688263.pdf
It is 40 pages .pdf, loads easy.
While in 2019 the war parties ant to spend $674B for bombing for al Qaeda and tilting in the South China Sea over PRC islands……
There is a little something coberly is leaving out of his analysis: in addition to the taxes he proposes, the general fund has to redeem $2.6T in Special Treasuries, or IOUs, that have to be redeemed in the next 17 or so years. This is about $250B per year, or roughly 1 years entire federal tax receipts, that has to be either raised in taxes, borrowed, or cut elsewhere in the budget.
This of course is possible, but it entails significantly more difficulty than coberly insinuates.
Excellent Article and analysis Coberly and as an Certified Financial Adviser who has also read and studied the SS Trustees report each and every year for the last 15 years I agree 100%. I used to take issue with not removing the CAP but the more I have watched the Republican Terrorist try to blow up government and prove nothing government can’t work the more I have come to accept the logic of why doing it the way you describe is the safest route to go. Keep up the good work on SS.
Sammy,
The government borrowed the money. Now it has to pay it back.
Social Security did NOT borrow the money. Social Securiy LENT the money.
Your theory about borrowing seems to be that it’s the lenders fault that you have to pay it back.
The government won’t raise taxes to pay it back. It will just borrow more, only this time “from the public.” That means that you and I will buy bonds that pay interest, and the government will pay us back with interest by borrowing more money. there is nothing wrong with this. The British invented the forever-National Debt and used it to conquer the world. Alexander Hamilton re-invented it for the United States and made us the richest country in the world.
Since you don’t understand this I suggest you don’t borrow any money from anyone. Some people are not amused when you tell them you shouldn’t have to pay it back because it’s their fault that you borrowed it.
“It (governments) will just borrow more”
There are limits. The US is a little over 100% debt to GDP, which has historically been kind of a red light to international creditors. Adding another $3T would bring it up to 125% or so. In-the-news Italy is at 132%, Greece is at 181%.
So could we do it? Yes, but the whole rest of the budget would have to run a virtual zero deficit, so this requires some combination of large tax increases or spending cuts. So name what you think is a beneficial government expenditure, and it will be cut. All because you refuse to entertain any sort of SS benefit reform. Millionaires receiving max social security checks, along with their pensions and investment portfolios have priority over Medicaid, medicare, AIDS, whatever…..
You seem to think you’ve solved the social security problem. You’ve only solved a small part of it.
I’ve never heard a rich person express the slightest discomfort with other people paying for things that they get. In fact, rich people expect other people to pay for their stuff whether it be local infrastructure, sports stadiums, an educated work force, an affluent market, cleaning up toxic messes, technological innovation and so on. Most rich people feel entitled to get such things paid for by others and no one, except a few flake ass liberals, expects them to feel bad about it.
Somehow or other, the less well off are expected to cover all of their own expenses and buy things for rich people as well. Only Marxists and radicals want wealthy people pay for the stuff they get.
We can fix Social Security at lot of ways. We could just raise the payroll tax a bit. We could raise the ceiling on wages that are considered for Social Security taxation. We could raise the tax on the sale of securities of companies who hire workers who will have to rely to Social Security now that no companies provide pensions to their less well paid workers.
Just lay off the guilt trips.
And this is why I say mean things to Sammy. He can always find some reason why the government shouldn’t have to pay back the money from the people who lent it to them.
You see, when Sammy was eighteen he wanted to go to college, but he didn’t have any money. So his grandmother said, “i can lend you the money, Sammy, so you can get a better job and make more money than I did, but you have to understand it’s a loan and not a gift. I will need you to pay me back when I get too old to work.”
So Sammy promises to pay it back. And goes to college, and gets a better job, and makes more money, But when his grandmother gets too old to work, she comes to Sammy and asks him to pay her back the money she lent him.
He says, gee, Gramma, I really can’t. I already owe as much as I can afford to pay for my house and car and my vacation in Las Vegas.
The words to describe someone like Sammy really can’t be printed here. But he has the makings of a good Congressman, or one of the people who buy congressmen.
You see “benefit reform” mans stiffing gramma and giving tax cuts to your friends.
And please note the government did NOT borrow the money to pay for Social Security. It borrowed the money FROM Social Security to pay for war toys, wars themselves, and tax cuts for millionaires.
Which brings me to another subject: If you want to tax millionaires I’m all for it. Just don’t do it by “raising the cap.” That will just give them an excuse to cut Social Security. Tax them the ordinary way: the progressive income tax. That is not a sneaky way to get them to pay for Social Security. It is a sneaky way to get them to pay for their wars, war toys, and to pay BACK the money they borrowed FROM Social Security.
Your Congresspersons, and the reporters and columnists who cover them don’t want you to understand that. In fact they don’t want to understand it themselves. It’s the only way they can look in the mirror and not puke.
Sammy said, yes of course I will pay it back.
Typos in the above
congress and sammy always find a reason not to pay back the money THEY BORROWED from the people who lent it to them.
The last line showed up from cyberspace somewhere, it should have been cut and not pasted.
coberly,
Social Security and the Federal Government are the same entity. They borrowed from themselves. So there is no stiffing anyone. You can’t stiff yourself. And the benefit formulas are not sacrosanct or a contract, like a normal retirement fund It says right at the social security benefits statement “Congress can change this at anytime.”
The Federal Government has a responsibility to take care of it’s aged citizens. Period. But how much and at the expense of what is what has to be politically determined. Pull your head out of your Trust Fund, and quit spewing falsehoods like “You paid for it.”
No politician cares about the Trust Fund. So neither should you. It’s a dead issue.
Kaleberg
i don’t know what guilt trips you are referring to. but one more time: the reason for not raising the cap is NOT to be nice to rich people. it’s to keep rich people from killing Social Security entirely.
sure there are a few rich people who already want to kill SS entirely, but they are insane… or believe they are already paying for your retirement.
and you probably will not change their minds, but i prefer to be honest when i say “I paid for it myself.” And “I paid for it myself” has been the reason Social Security was “the third rail of politics.”
It is not so much a third rail anymore because the insane rich have been telling the Big LIe for at least 30 years if not 80 years, and no one has bothered to tell the people the truth.
raising the cap would turn their Big Lie into a fatal truth.
now, just what guilt trip are you talking about?
Sammy
Social Security and The Federal Government are not the same entity.
Social Security was created legally separate from the Government. That’s what the Trust Fund is all about… to keep the government from mingling SS funds with government funds.
The only dead issue here is your soul. The people who tell you what to say are ghouls. They feed off the misery of the people they harm.
And if it were “only” a political issue… with no moral or legal constraint… then what you are so kindly advising me to do is to surrender to the crooks in politics and let them hurt the people who trusted them.
Have you ever heard of “good faith”? Do people avoid you or get sick when they listen to your rationalizations for not paying your debts?
I’d say you had a brain lesion that keeps you from understanding simple morality, but it’s hard to believe that 535 congressmen and all the reporters are suffering from the same lesion.
Of course, it is not “simple morality.” It is also “the law.” And while Congress can change the law… if the Supreme Court lets them… we used to have an honest Supreme Court, and the people used to know a crime when they saw one.
Since you won’t go away, I will. congratulations. you have won. welcome to the swamp of your making.
“congratulations. you have won”
coberly,
I didn’t win. Reality won.
This is what you get for trusting the Leviathan. It has its positives, and it has its negatives. I, on balance, prefer to be free.
coberly,
I know that you consider yourself on the side of angels, and everyone else who disagrees with you on Social Security the spawn of the devil…… what would you say about some child who can’t pay for life saving medical care so that some rich retired guy can afford a second Country Club membership?
Who is the moral one now?
If the generations decide to do some overlapping, then fine. More likely the generations would prefer not to overlap, yet. It is a voting issue, if the one generation get’s it wrong, you want them to have the voter’s regret, not me or you; them.Post Comment