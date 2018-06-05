Open thread June 5, 2018 Dan Crawford | June 5, 2018 6:36 am Tags: open thread Comments (7) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
” Trump has proven deeply popular with the Republican base. He in fact commands more support from self-identified Republicans than any Republican president in the history of polling.”
“What’s going on? Donald Trump is America’s first populist president since Andrew Jackson. He swept into office on the strength of crowded rallies in Rust Belt states and lofty promises to look out for the “forgotten man.” The icon of his campaign, a plain ball cap bearing the message, “Make America Great Again,” became the symbol of a movement to take the nation back from Washington elites.
Once Trump took office, he went full billionaire, and it seemed at first that his entire populist pose was revealed as a sham. He appointed the wealthiest Cabinet in modern history; his agencies are studded with high-level corporate executives. Speaking to a crowd of cheering supporters in Iowa in June 2017, Trump said, “I love all people, rich or poor. But in these particular positions, I just don’t want a poor person.”
Political observers have been waiting for the whole coalition to fracture. In raw dollar terms, there’s little doubt who benefits most from Trump’s policies: He has slashed corporate taxes and opened U.S. waters to offshore drilling; he signed a tax law that overwhelmingly favors the extremely high end of American earners. Trump himself spends huge amounts of time at his luxury golf clubs and held a $100,000-per-couple fundraiser, catered with caviar. How long could his voters believe the “forgotten man” message while he surrounds himself with billionaires and lines their pockets?
But the coalition didn’t fracture. You don’t have to listen to many interviews with heartland voters to realize Trump’s message still has real traction, and that his supporters genuinely expect a real estate developer with Louis XIV living-room furniture and a private jet to fight for their interests against some other kind of “elite.”
There are a number of familiar explanations for how Trump gets away with all of this. One is that it’s all a con. Trump is an incredible salesman, the thinking goes, and he’s duping the white working class on behalf of a new set of overlords who put on their MAGA hats and sell false hope and snake-oil policies.”
“Another explanation is that it’s all racism. Some of his white supporters from lower-income households are fine with the wealthy making off like bandits, as long as they can comfortably look down on immigrants and others of racial minority groups.”
Yeah, for fifty years now the base has been voting for the same exact reason, and somehow people forget that simple historical fact.
Social Security Trustees Report is out:
Obviously the actions of an innocent man.
Another moronic episode of the national reality show.
Once and for all, let’s dispel with this fiction that Paul Manafort is an international criminal mastermind. From The New York Times:
In court documents, prosecutors working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, said that violated the terms of Mr. Manafort’s release while he awaits trial. They asked a federal judge to revise those terms or send him to jail until trial.
Prosecutors said that Mr. Manafort tried to contact witnesses by phone, through an intermediary and through an encrypted messaging program. One witness told the F.B.I. that Mr. Manafort was trying to “suborn perjury,” prosecutors said. Two witnesses provided the texts to the F.B.I., which also searched Mr. Manafort’s cloud-based Apple account, according to court records.
So, you’re Manafort, OK, and you know that Mueller’s got you in a leghold trap for the rest of your life and that you’re extraordinarily lucky not to be enjoying the concierge level of the Graybar Hotel. So, naturally, because you are an international criminal mastermind, you decide to tamper with Mueller’s witnesses in a clumsy and easily detectable manner. Back during Watergate, Howard Hunt’s attorney, a respected Washington lawyer (and a fellow Marquette Warrior) named William O. Bittman, was driving around Washington with cash for the burglars’ defense in a brown paper bag. Compared to Manafort, Bittman was Professor Moriarty.
I mean, who does this? A guy confident of an eventual pardon? Maybe, but this seems like an awful lot of purgatory to bring on yourself on the way to heaven. Mueller’s people are authentically furious, and they’re pretty dogged when they’re just doing their jobs with cool professional dispatch.
Prosecutors say that was part of a secret lobbying campaign in the United States. Mr. Manafort argues the lobbying was focused on the European Union—a key point in his defense. In court documents, prosecutors accused Mr. Manafort of trying to reach members of a public relations firm who could get word to the Europeans and help shape their story. “They should say their lobbying and public relations work was exclusively in Europe,” one of the public relations officials told the F.B.I. according to court documents. Prosecutors provided the judge a summary of contacts that they said were made from February to April, while Mr. Manafort was under house arrest on a $10 million bond.
House arrest, dude. All the time you need to binge-watch, nap, read some good books, listen to the complete works of Mozart, or Coltrane, or the 1910 Fruitgum Company, or, even, maybe, you know, work with your lawyers on your legal defense? Me? If I were in Manafort’s wingtips, “Find A New And Obvious Way To Allegedly Obstruct Justice” would not have been at the top of my to-do list. But, apparently, it was the second item on Manafort’s, right below “Be Really Stupid Again.”
Save us, Moron Gods. You’re our only hope.
Interesting info in the 2018 SS report. SS will run a net deficit this year and every year for ever. A year ago SSA forecast a surplus of $44.7b for 2018. The new forecast if for a deficit of 1.7b.
The report – page 48 has the summary data.
When you skew Productivity Gains to Capital over Labor that is what happens. And there still is a large amount of slack Labor. Put Labor back to work in meaningful jobs with meaningful wages and the deficit goes away. Why do you come here with this stupid sh*t??? Where did you graduate from so I can send an email to the junior college you went to and tell them they failed in educating you.
BK, you are just a piece of flotsam that floated in to our conversation. Maybe we need to flush again?
I post a link to the annual SSA report. In past tears this led to interesting discussions. But Runny responds with:
When you skew Productivity Gains to Capital
Gains over Labor that is what happens
I guess he realized that these were the words of a fool (or a child) so he deleted it and replaced it with the above.
As Yogi Berra said “making predictions is hard, especially about the future”.
Go to:
See page 31 of print or 35/40 of pdf.
Shows audited balances of US government “trust funds.
Note SSTF balance gained about $23B from 2016 to 2017. However that was a lot less than interest accrued so some cash had to be raised by the treasury over and above SS payroll tax receipts to pay SS recipients.
Figure 5 at 30/35 of pdf shows federal debt outstanding the mix between public held and trust funds. Publicly held had risen rapidly.Post Comment