Sandwichman | June 24, 2018 12:09 am



In my original post, I didn’t say much about the overt racist expression in Gomper and the A. F. of L.’s advocacy for Chinese exclusion. I guess that is because I read the stuff voluminously a couple of decades ago and it by now it just seemed to me it was common knowledge. Of course it isn’t. I was astonished and appalled when I first read it. Not so much at the vileness as at the obsessive repetition of that vileness. The pamphlet, Some Reasons for Chinese Exclusion gives a representative sampling. In the introduction, the authors assure the reader that they “are not inspired by a scintilla of prejudice of any kind…”

Not a scintilla.