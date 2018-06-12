A comment on Ballance
by Robert Waldmann
In a generally good article on how Trump got nothing out of Kim in Singapore, David Nakamura, Philip Rucker, Anna Fifield, and Anne Gearan make a false claims “Deals reached between Washington and Pyongyang under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama collapsed after North Korea conducted additional missile and nuclear tests.” This implies in particular that the deal reached between Washington and Pyongyang under President Bill Clinton collapsed after North Korea conducted additional missile and nuclear tests. which is a totally false claim. the deal reached under Clinton collapsed when Bush decided to abandon it, because North Korea had bought centrifuges from Pakistan. Bush said this meant that the fact that spent nuclear fuel contaning plutonium was under seal was irrelevant, since N Korea would just enrich uranium.
Later, after N Korea broke the seals and began extracting plutonium, he declared that N Korean exploration of possibly enriching uranium was no big deal & they were going back to the deal. Then N Korea tested a nuclear bomb.
The known facts are totally consistent with the possibility that the Clinton – Kim Jong Il agreement would have lasted and prevented N Korea from developing a bomb if Bush hadn’t treated Clinton as Trump treats Obama.
In any case, the assertion of historical fact made by Nakamura, Rucker, Fifield, and Gearan is undeniably false. It shows a determination to give a Ballanced assessment of Clinton and Bush even if the facts are different — N Korea detonated at least once nuclear device while Bush, Obama and Trump were president and did not detonate a nuclear device while Clinton was president. This is a relevant fact which is contradicted by their false claim which was clearly made to Ballance the very different cases of Clinton and Bush
If the first George Bush had followed Clinton he would have done everything he could to follow up on making a nuclear deal. He was intelligent and effective — he had been CIA chief and had organized the gulf war. End of story on the second Bush and North Korea.
Another clear sign of the decline of the American press.
“Here are four headlines in four newspapers today:
LA Times: Trump-Kim Jong Un summit fails to produce disarmament plan
New York Times: Trump Sees Shared Path After Meeting Kim
Washington Post: Trump says U.S., North Korea are ‘ready to write a new chapter’
Wall Street Journal: Trump and Kim Begin New Phase of Diplomacy
This reminds me: more people should be reading the LA Times. After years of management depredations it’s not what it used to be, and I feel a little sad when I pick it up from my driveway every morning. It looks a bit like a cancer patient who’s lost a hundred pounds and is barely hanging on.
But—their day-to-day news judgment is the best in the business, something I first noticed during the 2016 presidential campaign. Time after time, they gave stories appropriate play, while the Post and the Journal and the NYT would ignore important stuff and sensationalize trivia. Today we see the same dynamic at work. The LAT straightforwardly describes the most important outcome of the Singapore summit while the other three insist on stenography, repeating nonsensical Trump blather even though he plainly accomplished nothing.
That might change. Maybe yesterday’s summit really will begin a new phase of diplomacy. But it hasn’t yet. So far it’s produced nothing that we haven’t seen half a dozen times before from North Korea. Why act as cheerleaders for Donald Trump’s hype machine instead of soberly telling readers what actually happened and how important it’s actually likely to be? Are they really that afraid of an angry tweet?”
“LA Times: Trump-Kim Jong Un summit fails to produce disarmament plan”
The LA Times headline is the least accurate/most misleading of the four, by far. The purpose of the summit was not to produce a disarmament plan, it was to get NK to commit to denuclearize, which happened. This was a necessary first step. The actual details of the disarmament plan are to be hashed out by Pompeo and the North Koreans.
So the other headlines,
New York Times: Trump Sees Shared Path After Meeting Kim
Washington Post: Trump says U.S., North Korea are ‘ready to write a new chapter’
Wall Street Journal: Trump and Kim Begin New Phase of Diplomacy
seem dead on, balls accurate.
Umm, there was no commitment by North Korea to anything.
WHere in the world do you come up with that?Post Comment