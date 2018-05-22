Open thread May 22, 2018 Dan Crawford | May 22, 2018 2:18 pm Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://slate.com/technology/2018/05/the-locationsmart-scandal-is-bigger-than-cambridge-analytica-heres-why-no-one-is-talking-about-it.html
The Privacy Scandal That Should Be Bigger Than Cambridge Analytica
By Will Oremus May 21, 201812:51 PM
Wireless carriers are sharing your real-time location with shady third parties—and a bug lets anyone use that data to track you.
* * * * * *
“It seems no one can opt out of this form of tracking, because the carriers rely on it to provide their service.
“It gets worse. A Carnegie Mellon researcher poking around on LocationSmart’s website found that he could use a free trial service to instantly pinpoint the location of, well, just about anyone with a mobile phone and wireless service from one of those major carriers. He did this without any permission or credentials, let alone a warrant.”Post Comment