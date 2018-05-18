Open thread May 18, 2018 Dan Crawford | May 18, 2018 9:25 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
geez
“Look! There on the back of the caboose. It’s good ol’ Mo Brooks!
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) questioned Duffy on the factors that contribute to sea-level rise, pointing out that land subsidence plays a role, as well as human activity. Brooks then said that erosion plays a significant role in sea-level rise, which is not an idea embraced by mainstream climate researchers. He said the California coastline and the White Cliffs of Dover tumble into the sea every year, and that contributes to sea-level rise. He also said that silt washing into the ocean from the world’s major rivers, including the Mississippi, the Amazon and the Nile, is contributing to sea-level rise. “Every time you have that soil or rock or whatever it is that is deposited into the seas, that forces the sea levels to rise, because now you have less space in those oceans, because the bottom is moving up,” Brooks said.
Swear to God, we deserve to have the bees take over and right soon, too.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a20735339/climate-change-republicans-house-science-committee/
I’m surprised he didn’t blame sea level rise and warming on all the fish, sharks, porpoises, whales and seals peeing in the oceans. It would make as much sense as the explanation he gave.Post Comment