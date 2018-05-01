Open thread May 1, 2018 Dan Crawford | May 1, 2018 7:08 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
At this point there is little doubt in my mind that trump and his campaign colluded with the russians, and that can be added to the clear obstruction of justice charge against him in the matter. Course, I doubt that anything will happen to him in terms of impeachment unless the gop figures out they would be better off with pence. And if they already have decided to dump trump nothing will happen until after the election this November.
My thinking is based on two things, trump’s attack on Cohen through the National Enquirer(in my entire life I never considered the possibility that the NE would be a sounding board for the potus); and now the release of Mueller’s questions, which obviously came from trump’s lawyers.
Chait concludes:
“Cohen drew close to Trump because he started using his (almost certainly ill-gotten) wealth to buy real estate in Trump Tower, a favored investment vehicle for many criminal figures. What adds an extra layer of danger to Trump is that the alleged crimes with which Cohen could be charged are all state crimes. That is important because Trump can only pardon people for federal crimes. New York’s state attorney general Eric Schneiderman is partnering with Robert Mueller, and seemingly has the capacity to credibly threaten Cohen with a very long prison sentence for a potentially very long list of offenses spanning the rest of his life.
In that case, the best defense Trump has left is to discredit Cohen altogether, and make the case that he is fabricating evidence against the president to save his own skin. In other words, the narrative we see in the National Enquirer is an indication that Trump is seriously desperate. Discrediting Cohen is a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency move that makes no sense unless Cohen has already flipped.”
They got him, but on a federal level I see nothing happening unless the gop does it themselves. However, I really believe that on the state level he could be in serious trouble.