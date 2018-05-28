Memorial Day 2018
For all those, of whatever race, creed, color, or nationality, who gave their lives so that government of the People, by the People, and for the People shall not perish from the Earth:
Gettysburg National Cemetery
Antietam National Cemetery
Arlington National Cemetery
May they rest in peace.
Unfortunately the titled reason is not the reason for which they all died. Many died because of stupid, even venal, policy decisions. That is not to demean any of them or their sacrifices but rather to mourn their loss and the reasons their valor was wasted.
Thanks Jack . . .
I watch the National “concert” on PBS each year.
The past 30 odd years of all [career] volunteer forces.
Sadly, they have run short on WW II veterans.
The bit about Korea was a “buddy story”.
They did War on Terror next, I wondered what they left Vietnam for.
The Vietnam piece was about Post Traumatic Stress (no longer a disorder) and it went to a series of ads for volunteering to help out…. the veterans.
The Civil War had many draftees, but the Union volunteer regiments were raised for one or both of two causes: save the Union or emancipation while in the eyes of the southern the two could not be linked they fought for states’ rights and freedom from the “federal”, if not protecting their assets.
WW I was a bit of overplaying the “make world safe for democracy screed”. War II was possibly national survival.
Everything after WW II is debatable.
Taking the Saudi side in the Middle East is wrong, nothing to do with the republics safety, nor has it any moral foundation!
I find the holiday brand of PBS "patriotism" a bit stretched.