NewDealdemocrat | May 28, 2018 10:40 am

Memorial Day 2018

For all those, of whatever race, creed, color, or nationality, who gave their lives so that government of the People, by the People, and for the People shall not perish from the Earth:

Gettysburg National Cemetery

Antietam National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery

May they rest in peace.

