$3 a gallon gas has returned!

This is the highest in 3 1/2 years. YoY gas prices are up a little over 25%.
I suspect that this is a significant psychological threshold. While it’s not a “shock,” which historically has caused Americans to cut back their spending by double the increased amount that they spend on gas, causing a recession, it might very well cause a 1:1 retrenchment, which will be felt by discretionary spending like restaurants. And, of course, it recirculates more of the currency outside of the USA into the treasuries of petroscheikhdoms.
An interesting byproduct is that the regional Fed districts which suffered the most from the downturn several years ago are turning in the best manufacturing and new orders growth in any of the districts now.
Um, $4.00 per gallon in Southern California. But we have nice weather.
Well, not in May, of course. High in the low sixties and 100% cloud cover 90% of the day through May and June, but it gets nice in Aug and Sept.
Meanwhile, Ford Motors is going to cut back on smaller vehicles to build bigger and wider SUVs and Pickup Trucks because they are more profitable.
Sounds like the seventies again when Toyota and Nissan moved in with their fuel efficient vehicles to fill the gap when gasoline started to climb. I had a Datsun 510 in 1974 which took me back and forth to college from my apartment 40 miles away. 32 miles to the gallon in highway driving was pretty good back then.
Big three lost market share to the Japanese automakers.
James Hamilton suggested a simple equation for gasoline prices:
(oil price per barrel)/40 + $1
Think 40 gallons of gasoline per barrel of oil plus $0.35 for the refinery gross margin plus $0.25 for the distributor gross margin plus $0.40 for excise taxes (hence the $1).
Oil prices have reached $80 per barrel so our equation suggests $3.