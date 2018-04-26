Senior Democrat Caught on Tape Pressuring Progressive Congressional Candidate to Drop Out of Race

Steny Hoyer caught telling a progressive to drop out of race
Since the presidential election there has been claims made that the Democratic Party is not interested in change. People have noted how the pre-election rhetoric of both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did not match their post election actions. (I’ve pointed out specific examples in the past).
I just heard the following article on Democracy Now and I think it is important for people to hear just what has been happening when it comes to the hoped for “Blue Wave” of FDR New Deal, Second Bill of Rights movement of our governing body.
NERMEEN SHAIKH: We turn now to a new exposé by The Intercept that confirms how powerful Democratic officials have worked to crush competitive progressive candidates in primaries around the country, choosing instead to back moderate, business-friendly candidates. This comes after President Obama used his farewell address to encourage Americans upset about the outcome of the 2016 election to take action by running for office themselves.
From Lee Fang, author of the article regarding the subject:
That’s right. Steny Hoyer is the number two Democrat in the House. He also has ambitions to be the next speaker of the house. And Steny Hoyer, elected from Maryland, really skyrocketed through the Democratic leadership ranks. He was elected in 1981, but he has played a part in the DCCC for his entire congressional career. He has been a big party fundraiser. He is the point person in the Democratic caucus to outreach to K Street to raise big bucks from lobbyists and from corporate PACs. He has played a very pivotal role in going around the country and selecting establishment candidates and helping them fundraise, and hopefully, in his perspective, making sure they win the general election and support his agenda once elected.
