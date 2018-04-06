Open thread April 4, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 6, 2018 7:10 am Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
At this point I cannot believe everyone does not realize that trump is beyond stupid. But if there are people who do not think so, this should clinch the deal.
” On Thursday, Donald Trump made his first public comments on an agreement his lawyer Michael Cohen tried to make with adult film performer Stormy Daniels to silence an alleged affair. Trump basically repeated what Cohen and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders have already said: Trump had no idea about Cohen’s attempted $130,000 hush contract with Daniels.
Here are the relevant comments, which Trump made on Air Force One while returning to Washington from a trip to West Virginia:
Q: Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?
THE PRESIDENT: No. No. What else?
Q: Then why did Michael Cohen make those if there was no truth to her allegations?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. And you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.
Q: Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t know. No.
Q: Did you ever set up a fund of money that he could draw from?
At this point, the president changed the subject.
Why is it relevant that Trump is denying awareness of a payment made at the height of the campaign that was meant to keep an alleged Shark Week sex affair with an adult film performer secret? Well, Daniels has sued Trump—along with the front company Cohen established to try to set up the agreement—in order to nullify the contract. Whether Trump is a party to the contract is the critical, material question of the suit. Daniels’ attorney has argued that, because Trump never signed it, he’s not a party to it. This would seem to obviously mean that it was never formed.
Now Trump is saying himself for the first time publicly that he did not know about it. Which begs the question: How could he be a party to obligations committed to on his behalf that he didn’t know about? ”
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/04/donald-trump-basically-just-said-he-should-lose-the-litigation-with-stormy-daniels.html
He totally wipes out his lawyer’s argument. Beyond belief stupid.
EM:
He is so irrational I wonder if he contracted Syphilis from all the fornicating he has been doing over the years and it now is affecting his brain.
Yup,
He is so irrational talking about walking from the $7T spent wasted on empire in the middle east.
Making Kristol nervous.
His sole claim to fame is his ability to have the weak minded listen to him when he lies.
US troops in the ME have increased by a third since he took office. He has armed CIA drones. And:
“The numbers are shocking — or at least they should be.
2017 was the deadliest year for civilian casualties in Iraq and Syria, with as many as 6,000 people killed in strikes conducted by the U.S.-led coalition, according to the watchdog group Airwars.
That is an increase of more than 200 percent over the previous year.
It is far more if you add in countries like Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia and many others.
But the subject, considered a stain on President Barack Obama’s legacy even by many of his supporters, has almost dropped off the map.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/middle-east-civilian-deaths-have-soared-under-trump-and-the-media-mostly-shrug/2018/03/16/fc344968-2932-11e8-874b-d517e912f125_story.html?utm_term=.f2f4e563a061
But one tweet and the weak minded are happy.Post Comment