Open thread April 3, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 3, 2018 1:35 pm Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Can veterans, under the VAs program, go to an urgent care provider? I’ve needed urgent care, not for life threatening conditions: bit my tongue for instance — couldn’t wait three weeks to go to a regular doctor’s office.
Does veterans’ benefits cover ER?
Big part of solution to vet care could be — should (must) be — coverage for immediate care.
Denis:
In an emergency, a veteran can go anywhere. The veteran must report it to the VA. If I go to the doctor, I am always asked if the VA will be paying for this visit or for any other care. I can get into to see the VA in less time than going to my commercial PCP.
Denis
i don’t know. hope i am wrong, but i don’t think anyone is going to take up your suggestion.
long time ago there was big fight about whether agent orange complaints were legitimate, or due to “non service related” causes.
i wrote a letter suggesting that part of the benefits a vet should get just for signing up and serving should be lifetime health insurance for all health needs… just to eliminate the haggling about whether an illness is “service related.”
i had seen some have that haggling when i worked as a volunteer at a VA hospital. watched a team of doctors cross examine an older man (i am now older than he was) about a back problem…. he had been injured during service, but the doctors decided his problem was mental because he couldn’t answer what year it was… and of course, not service related.
my letter actually got an answer from the white house. referred it to the VA who wrote me a short rude letter telling me not to bother them.
today i learned that VA does not regard dental care as part of health care.
“today i learned that VA does not regard dental care as part of health care.”
Yeah, my non-VA “health” insurance has never covered dental care. For some reason, in America, dental care isn’t considered healthcare. Very odd.Post Comment