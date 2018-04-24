Open thread April 24, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 24, 2018 6:58 am Tags: open thread Comments (8) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Gonna be a long, long day in AZ today, mostly knocking on doors as and working the polls. Tiny chance of success, but the payoff…..
” If President Trump hates Bob Mueller so much, why doesn’t he have him fired?
For most Republicans, the concern over firing Mueller is that it would incite a backlash in the 2018 midterm elections, costing them unified control of Congress and imperiling their policy objectives.
But for the president, the concerns are much more personal. A Democratic takeover would be catastrophic. Instantly, the House would be converted into a hive of investigatory bodies. In a Democratic House, the grand Washington battle will no longer be Trump versus Mueller. It will be Trump versus 21 subpoena-wielding House committee chairmen, played out in public on a 24-hour televised loop…..
The Ways and Means Committee could sharpen the national discussion around tax fairness by subpoenaing President Trump’s tax returns. As the 2018 elections draw near, that committee could convene hearings to educate the public on how Trump’s sabotage of Obamacare will send consumers’ health insurance premiums soaring.
The Financial Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters, a favorite target of Trump’s invective, could exercise its authority to investigate the phenomenon of foreign oligarchs laundering ill-gotten gains through purchases of luxury condominiums in hot markets, including through Trump-owned buildings in New York and Miami.
The Judiciary Committee might parcel out the most compelling topics to its subcommittees. Subcommittee chairs could empanel Parkland students to attest to the impact of gun violence on schools and administrators to advise on the idiocy of arming teachers, explore the cruelty and shortsightedness of withdrawing DACA protections, and of course, explicate the authority of a special counsel to indict a sitting president.
The Armed Services Committee could convene proceedings on the dangers of sharing state secrets with White House employees who have been denied security clearances.
The Oversight and Government Reform Committee could shine a light on the administration’s profligate spending of taxpayer dollars at Trump-owned properties.
A reawakened House Foreign Relations Committee could initiate hearings on Trump’s erratic courtship of North Korea and his excessive affection for Russia.
The Education and Workforce Committee could call Midwestern factory owners and assembly-line workers to testify on the jobs that will be lost due to Trump’s steel tariffs.
Committees with jurisdiction over the Interior Department, EPA, and Treasury could hold hearings on their leaders’ extravagant travel and personal office expenditures.
Cabinet secretaries like Betsy DeVos and Ben Carson could be compelled to account—in public, under oath—for policy decisions they seem barely to understand.”
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/04/donald-trumps-personal-nightmare-for-2019-is-losing-the-house.html
And he has only been in office 16 months……
I love this thought:
” The new secretary of Homeland Security could be forced to justify her department’s leisurely response to Russia’s ongoing efforts to sabotage American elections.
Now imagine a pajama-clad President Trump gazing in horror at the trio of TV monitors in the presidential bedroom, one showing Jared Kushner being grilled on his never-ending security-clearance-application corrections and amendments, while the second displays Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attempting to defend his addiction to first-class flights, and the third presents a tableau of heartland factory workers displaced by the Bush steel tariffs of 2002. Consider the president’s unbridled anger as he watches a cable-news version of This Is Your Life, a procession of Cabinet secretaries, disgraced former White House officials, unpaid construction contractors, disqualified eligible voters, terrified Dreamers, abandoned factory workers, and colorful NDA signatories, all led by Democratic House committee chairs, many of whom Trump has traduced in nasty personal terms.
With that image in mind, you can see why Trump stops short of firing Mueller. If a rash decision to dispatch the special counsel costs Republicans their House majority, the president will subject himself to a ceaseless barrage of charges, confessions, and revelations. For Trump, that’s the nightmare scenario.”
This WaPo OpEd has an interesting message: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/red-america-and-blue-america-depend-on-each-other-thats-how-it-should-be/2018/04/23/834021f8-470a-11e8-9072-f6d4bc32f223_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.5a90ef4a2931 “Red America and blue America depend on each other. That’s how it should be.”
“The red-blue, rural-urban dichotomy has solidified into a basic fact of American politics. The Democrats are now the party of diverse, urban areas, which also constitute the nation’s hubs of cutting-edge financial, technological, medical and entertainment activity….”
and
“Before other Democrats commit themselves to this line of analysis, they might want to consider an important fact about urban areas: They consume far more food and energy than they produce. And guess where food and energy come from. … “They provide the life blood to cities for their survival.” ”
and
“Trump rode flyover country’s grievances against big-city elites to the presidency. … The truth is that the United States’ regions are interdependent, and that interdependence is a good thing.”
and concludes
“One of the Constitution’s many purposes, in fact, was to facilitate economic interdependence among a diverse population spread across a giant continent. For more than two centuries, the benefits of those constitutional arrangements have generally outweighed the costs. That’s cause for appreciation, not resentment. “
To go with the above editorial
https://www.facebook.com/turningpointusa/photos/a.376802782368444.77256.376776419037747/1648601911855185/?type=3
geez
“red america” supplies the food and energy to “blue america”. Um, that would mean that red america consists of 3 million people.
I do not support the WAPO so I can’t read the whole thing (and I don’t want to), but that is a fairly stupid basis of a column.
But they somehow make it worse with ““One of the Constitution’s many purposes, in fact, was to facilitate economic interdependence among a diverse population spread across a giant continent.”
“Across a giant continent” indeed. Well, except that there were only 13 states…..
Somebody should tell Bernie that we don’t need gov guaranteed jobs — we need to turn most $10/hr jobs into $20/hr jobs (some exceptions like fast food). Pay people enough to work they will quit street gangs and opiods and computer games and will show up for work. The economy will expand to absorb today’s recalcitrant worker just like it expands to absorb any kind of additional workers.
“The Democrats are now the party of diverse, urban areas, which also constitute the nation’s hubs of cutting-edge financial, technological, medical and entertainment activity….”
Malarky:
Financials like R Rubin and the great recession US has not climbed out of is a blue thing?
Technology a blue thing?
Medical, the blue thing is the most expensive medical system in the supposed first world (by twice) with less than median results for the population…..
I am not sure I would rather have a heart attack in Boston than Kokomo!
WaPost also says US should dump Assad so Jaish al Islam, can fight it out with the dozen or so other teroro groups the US and Saudis sponsor to make Syria safe for terrorists.
Emike,
Do you suppose the blue house will find anything new about Russiagate, that has not been disproved since it started in July 2016? If so what?
When US and its Salafis cannot “win the hearts” and minds cut off the heads!
US sponsored Syria terrorists’ false flag “sarin events” are in and out of the headlines ……. a US sec state may get a chance to lie to the general assembly like Powell in 2003!
Your tax money is going to assassinating the opposition in Yemen.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-43872482
Another US liberal interventionist (so many more coming from a blue congress!) plan to break up a culture to make the world safe for Salafis.
Why any country would give up WMD’s and lose the chip to defend against US aggression is a mystery.Post Comment