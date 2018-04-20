Open thread April 20, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 20, 2018 10:00 am Tags: open thread Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I find this article exemplary of how many thinking Republicans/Conservatives perceive recent history: https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2018/04/20/thus-trump/#comments
Some key excerpts: “He was elected exactly and deliberately to say NO! and “stand firm” against fear mongering and senseless (and expensive) processes.
He is entirely the product of The Hegelian Left pushing too far and too fast….”
To explain why he says this:
“And that is why all the name calling and mud throwing and sneer and smear campaigns don’t do squat. The more folks piss and moan about him being rude, not listening to the “professional advisers”, making chaos and generally being unfit for polite Washington Cultured Meetings; the more we know he’s doing the right job!
We WANT him to be immovable.
We WANT him to insult the swamp dwellers.
We WANT him to kick some butt and take names (or just keep kicking the butt if it won’t give up a name).
We WANT him to piss off folks far and wide, in our government and in others.”
And closing with this:
“We stopped buying into the fear monger, and we’re working from anger.
It’s very hard to be fearful when you are burning angry.
BTW, impeach Trump, the angry turns to rage.
You think the Trump Bull is bad, wait ’till you see the Raging Bull. ”
If you remember, I have said for many years we are approaching a revolution, and a large portion of the populace, “the deplorables”, feel this latest attempt to impeach the president is a political revolution.
Let’s all hope it doesn’t move from a “political” war mode into a civil war. Our last didn’t go well for the country.
Every election we appear to move closer.
What a deplorable post lacking in any sense of the reality.
I love the “swamp part” though, it is the epitome of conservative thought as opposed to the reality of conservative actions.
EM, are you, of all people, claiming to be expert on what is/might be conservative reality?
Expert? No.
But I know a swamp dweller when I see one. And they are conservative reality, always have been.
“There is no campaign promise that Donald Trump has failed to honor more flagrantly than his oft repeated pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. He has violated the letter of his promise and trampled all over its spirit. His supporters ought to be furious. But few perceive the scale of his betrayal or its brazenness….
At the same time, “the administration has not been shy about hiring individuals who were once registered as lobbyists with the federal government. Data provided to The Washington Post by the liberal PAC American Bridge details the extent to which former lobbyists have made their way into the administration. Twenty work for the executive office of the president itself, including four ‘super-lobbyists’—ones who represented at least 10 different companies or organizations before coming to work for the government. What’s more, of the 74 lobbyists identified … 49 now work for agencies they used to lobby.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/09/meet-the-new-swamp/540540/
He is simply a racist, incompetent liar. And conservatives could care less.
