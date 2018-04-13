Open thread April 13, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 13, 2018 7:27 am Tags: open thread Comments (10) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
“One of the biggest misconceptions about undocumented immigrants is that they don’t pay any taxes. In his first address to Congress, President Trump set the tone for his coming immigration agenda when he said immigration costs US taxpayers “billions of dollars a year.”
A 2017 Gallup poll that asked survey respondents “whether immigrants to the United States are making the [tax] situation in the country better or worse” found that 41 percent said “worse,” while only 23 percent said “better” (33 percent said they had “no effect”).
The reality is far different. Immigrants who are authorized to work in the United States pay the same taxes as US citizens. And, contrary to the persistent myth, undocumented immigrants do in fact pay taxes too. Millions of undocumented immigrants file tax returns each year, and they are paying taxes for benefits they can’t even use.
The best estimates come from research by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington, DC, think tank, which suggests that about half of undocumented workers in the United States file income tax returns. The most recent IRS data, from 2015, shows that the agency received 4.4 million income tax returns from workers who don’t have Social Security numbers, which includes a large number of undocumented immigrants. That year, they paid $23.6 billion in income taxes…..
Still, all undocumented workers fund public schools and local government services by paying sales and property taxes like everyone else. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that they pay about $11.7 billion a year in state and local taxes.
And workers who get a paycheck, like Maria, still have payroll taxes for Medicare and Social Security withheld from their paycheck, even if they put a fake Social Security number on their W-2 form. The IRS estimates that unauthorized workers pay about $9 billion in payroll taxes annually.”
https://www.vox.com/2018/4/13/17229018/undocumented-immigrants-pay-taxes
EM, this organization has a different set of numbers. http://www.fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
2013 Estimates
Federal and State & Local costs ~$135B
Federal And State & Local taxes- ~$19B
Total economic impact ————- ~$116B
That’s a 6+ factor of expense over tax gain.
One day you will quote a source that has some credibility.
But not today.
the fen sciafes
I thought they were all dead.
Meanwhile, try to figure out for me how they can come up with the feds spending $60 billion. Cause I take our federal spending on defense, SS and Medicare, and spending for every other us citizen I got no chance to come close to that.
You sure can pick ’em.
” Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), an anti-immigrant organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has called a hate group since 2008 because of its virulent and false attacks on non-white immigrants…..
FAIR founder John Tanton, a man with a lengthy record of friendly correspondence with Holocaust deniers, a former Klan lawyer and leading white nationalist thinkers, has repeatedly suggested that racial conflict will be the outcome of immigration. In 1998, he told a reporter that whites would inevitably develop a racial consciousness because “most people don’t want to disappear into the dustbin of history,” and added that once whites did become racially conscious, the result would be “the war of each against all.”
Dan Stein, FAIR’s president, is no better. “Immigrants don’t come all church-loving, freedom-loving, God-fearing,” he said in 1997. “Many of them hate America, hate everything that the United States stands for. Talk to some of these Central Americans.”
Need more examples? Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm, a longtime member of FAIR’s board of advisors, once said that “new cultures” in America were “diluting what we are and who we are.” And Joseph Turner, FAIR’s former Western field representative, once accused Mexican immigrants of turning California into a “third world cesspool.”
Not to mention FAIR’s “suggested reading” on immigration, which includes white nationalist Peter Brimelow’s Alien Nation, a book whose central thesis is that America should remain a country dominated by whites.
FAIR also recommends Pat Buchanan’s State of Emergency: The Third World Invasion and Conquest of America, which argues that America’s shift away from being white-dominated is “one of the greatest tragedies in human history.”
So yes, John and Ken, FAIR is a hate group. Not because it promulgates “facts” and “truths” its opponents would rather ignore but because it promotes hatred of immigrants, especially non-white ones.”
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2012/08/10/how-do-we-know-fair-hate-group
“Many politicians who champion the deport-them-all approach to unauthorized immigrants have been relying upon a bloated and deeply distorted report issued by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in July 2010. That report, The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on United States Taxpayers, is not a credible source of data, yet its numbers have been cited repeatedly in this year’s debates over immigration legislation in the states. The report relies upon flawed and empirically baseless assumptions to inflate its estimate of the costs which unauthorized immigrants impose on federal, state, and local governments. Much of what FAIR counts as the cost of unauthorized immigration is actually the cost of education and healthcare for U.S.-citizen children. In fact, over half of FAIR’s cost estimate consists of educational and healthcare expenditures for the children of unauthorized immigrants, of whom nearly three-quarters are native-born U.S. citizens. These native-born children are counted as a “cost” of illegal immigration if they are under 18, but as U.S. citizens if they are working, taxpaying adults.”
https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/statistical-hot-air-fair%E2%80%99s-usa-report-lacks-credibility
There are many more, but it is a waste of time.
EM, you sure can over react to a source. I note you have yet to actually dispute their estimates. It is easy to understand because there are precious few studies that actally assign costs.
Since you don’t like the FAIR estimates, here’s a 2013 Heritage study. https://www.heritage.org/immigration/report/the-fiscal-cost-unlawful-immigrants-and-amnesty-the-us-taxpayer
” There are approximately 3.7 million unlawful immigrant households in the U.S. These households impose a net fiscal burden of around $54.5 billion per year.”
That’s a little less than 1/2 of the FAIR amount.
That’s a 2-3+ factor of expense over tax gain depending upon which taxes paid number you use.
If you don’t like the numbers I provided so far, find some of your own so we can have a reasonable discussion of the costs estimates.
EM, incidentally, I did a search for a reference to FAIR in the Heritage Report to check for circular reporting, but failed to find such a reference.
So we cut this down by half or 66%, and that is heritage who has no resume on matters like this by any stretch of the imagination. Add in the approximate $12 billion they pay in state and local taxes.
I love this part, they include “public goods costs such as defense and interest payments on government debt”. You might argue about the debt, but you sure cannot claim our defense costs would be reduced if there were not illegal aliens. That is just hideous.
Another great part, they count citizens as costs, cause if they were not born here from illegals bieng here they would not be here. Their claim here runs up against the founding fathers. The way they write and think, I would advise they run away.
One more thing, their use of average educational costs throughout the country. I can guarantee one thing, no way in the world do the illegal children and the US citizens counted as illegals receive education at those cost levels. Far from it. And quite frankly, I am sure it is the same with every other service added to their bills.
You got one hate group, and one group of imbeciles stating clearly untrue numbers, combined with a lack of knowledge of the Constitution.
These guys are the wuwt of immigration.
Shouda’ known
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2016/sep/01/donald-trump/donald-trump-says-illegal-immigration-costs-113-bi/
Same links as yours, .. You guys are all alike.
EM, bring numbers not attitude.
I brought numbers, you then brought numbers that were so clearly bogus they defy description.
FAIR is nothing but a racist organization. Heritage is where science and thought go to die.
You brought racists and imbeciles with you.
