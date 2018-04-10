Open thread April 10, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 10, 2018 5:56 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
BEST EVER ARTICLE EXPLAINING HOW PRIVATE EQUITY PARASITES LEGIT ENTERPRISES — everyboey should read it.
The Working Person’s Guide to the Industry That Might Kill Your Company
Hamilton Nolan 4/02/18 11:57am
https://splinternews.com/the-working-persons-guide-to-the-industry-that-might-ki-1824148959
“If you have seen the movie Goodfellas, you may recall the scene where the mob takes over a bar: they run up bills on the company’s credit, rob the place blind, and then, when they’ve gotten as much as they can, burn the place down and walk away. That is only a very slight exaggeration of the real business model of private equity. We turned to economist Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research and the co-author of the book “Private Equity At Work,” for a straightforward explanation of the most vampiric of all industries. “Post Comment