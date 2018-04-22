Minimum Wage Effects with Non-Living Wages
I’m teaching “Economics for Non-Economists” this semester. This is an interesting experiment, and is strongly testing my belief that you can teach economics without mathematics so long as people understand graphs and tables. (It appears that people primarily learn how to read graphs and tables in mathematics-related courses. Did everyone except me know this?)
Since economics is All About Trade-offs, our textbook notes that minimum wage increases should also mean some people are not employed. Yet, as I noted to the students, in the past several decades, none of the empirical research in the United States shows this to be true. (From Card and Kreuger (1994) to Card and Kreuger (2000) to the City of Seattle, in fact, all of the evidence has run the other way, as noted by the Forbes link.)
Part of that is intuitive. If you’re running a viable business and able to generate $50 an hour, it hardly makes sense not to hire someone for $7.25, or even $9.25, to free up an hour of your time. The tradeoff is that your workers make more and your customers can afford to pay or buy more. Ask Henry Ford how that worked for him.
The generic counterargument (notably not an argument well-grounded in economic theory) was summarized accurately by Tim Worstall in one of his early attempts to hype the later-superseded initial UW study for the Seattle Minimum Wage Study Team.
[T]here is some level of the minimum wage where the unemployment effects become a greater cost than the benefits of the higher wages going to those who remain in work.
This seems intuitive in the short-term and problematic in the long term, even ignoring the sketchiness of the details and the curious assumption of an overall increase in unemployment (or at least underemployment) if you assume a rising Aggregate Demand environment. To confirm the assumptions would seem to require either a rather more open economy than exists anywhere or a rather severe privileging of capital over labor.*
On slightly more solid ground is the assumption that minimum wage should be approximately half of the median hourly wage. But then you hit issues such as median weekly real earnings not having increased much in almost forty years, while a minimum wage at the median nominal wage rate suggests that the Federal minimum wage should be somewhere between about $12.75 and $14.25 an hour. (Links are to FRED graphics and data; per hour derivations based on the 35-hour work week standard for “full-time.”)
So all of the benchmark data indicates that reasonable minimum wage increases will have virtually no effect, and none on established, well-managed businesses. The question becomes: why would that be so?
One baseline assumption of economic models is that working full-time provides at least the necessary income to cover basic expenses. Employment and Income models assume it, and it’s either fundamental to Arrow-Debreu or you have to assume that people either (a) are not rational, (b) die horrible deaths, or (c) both.
If you test that assumption, it has not obvkiously been so for at least 30 years:
The last two increases of the Carter Administration slightly lag inflation, but they are during a period of high inflation as well; the four-year plan may just have underestimated the effect of G. William Miller. (They would hardly be unique in this.)
By the next Federal increase, though—more than nine years of inflation, major deficit spending, a shift to noticeably negative net exports, and a couple of bubble-licious rounds of asset growth (1987, 1989) later—the minimum wage was long past the possibility of paying a living wage, so any relative increase in it would, by definition, increase Aggregate Demand as people came closer to being able to subsist.
The gap is greater than $1.50 an hour by the end of the 1991 increase. The 1996-1997 increase barely manages to slow the acceleration of the gap (to nearly $1.70), leaving the 10-year gap in increases to require three 70-cent increases just to get the gap back down to $1.86 by their end in 2009.
Nine years later, almost another $1.50 has been eroded, even in an inflation-controlled environment.
Card and Kreuger, in the context of increasing gap between “making minimum wage” and “making subsistence wage,” appear to have discovered not so much that minimum wage increases are not negatives to well-run businesses so much as that any negative impact of an increase, under the condition that the minimum wage does not provide for subsistence income, will be more than ameliorated by the increase in Aggregate Demand at the lower end.
My non-economist students had very little trouble understanding that.
*The general retort of “well, then, why not $100/hour” would create a severe discontinuity, making standard models ineffective in the short term and require recalibration to estimate the longer term. Claiming that such a statement is “economic reality,” then, empirically would be a statement of ignorance.
Interesting:
“One baseline assumption of economic models is that working full-time provides at least the necessary income to cover basic expenses. Employment and Income models assume it, and it’s either fundamental to Arrow-Debreu or you have to assume that people either (a) are not rational, (b) die horrible deaths, or (c) both.”
Define “basic expenses.” Ricardo and Marx both assumed – insisted in fact – that basic meant enough, and only enough, for a subsistence lifestyle which allowed the labour force to reproduce itself over time.
Your definition of basic seems to mean the lifestyle you think people ought to be able to have in a rich nation. Whichever of those is the right target to be aiming for it’s obvious that they are different targets.
“If you test that assumption, it has not obviously been so for at least 30 years”
Well, that’s slightly difficult. We only started collecting the statistic of how many people actually earn the minimum wage in, I think, 1979. When it was some 13% of the labour force. Today it’s what, 3%? 4%?
Which gives us two things. Firstly, the legal minimum wage is obviously not the only determinant of wages at the bottom of the labour market. Secondly, even by the standards you’re using about “basic” it’s not true that the minimum wage is the only method of gaining it for people, is it?
Hello Tim, long time and “no see.”
“Define “basic expenses.” Ricardo and Marx both assumed – insisted in fact – that basic meant enough, and only enough, for a subsistence lifestyle which allowed the labour force to reproduce itself over time.”
You do not appear to be a young man as do many of the ones Ken may be instructing. I am sure you have seen quite a few people laboring in the cities and the countryside. What was your observation? Do you believe they are living a life of subsistence, getting by, and able to replace themselves. Your numeric comes from the BLS. It would be nice if you identified such; but, thank goodness for Google, heh? But to my point, subsistence living is pretty much a prevailing life style for those at minimum wage and has been their longer than 30 years. You could see it and just not quantify it. What was the percentage of those living in poverty during the Eisenhower administration?
2.7% of the Labor Force making minimum wage. Is subsistence mean living in poverty? Brooking’s Hamilton using CPS data would tell you 25% of the 47.6 million living in poverty are considered in the Labor Force either working or looking for work. “A quarter of those who live in poverty are in the labor force—that is, working or seeking employment.” Would you consider 100% FPL, 138% FPL, or 200% FPL to be subsistence? You are right about minimum wage not being the only determinant of substance. The larger number does demonstrate minimum wage moves many out of poverty as defined today.
Do you agree? If not, why not?
“Basic” could be people’s (very possibly correct) intuitive assessment of what the economy they are in (US, India) should be able to pay them for a day of really demanding work (includes fast food work). Their assessment roughly corresponds I believe with the max labor price that a truly free market — fully unionized — could squeeze out of consumers.
In 1996 in Chicago, I had “mom’s” UBI: free rent and utilities forever in a spacious apartment down the block from a spacious park (spacious view), free internet, free use of my brother’s Lincoln Town Car …
… but I was down to $10/hr (today’s money) driving a taxi Chicago .
Between 1981 and early 1996 the City of Chicago allowed one thirty cent per mile raise in the taxi meter …
… at which 1990 midpoint the city began building subways to both airports, opened up unlimited limo plates, put on free trolleys between all the hot spots downtown (now gone) — and 40% more taxis!
By early 1996 I was living in a residence hotel in San Francisco (20 12th Street) where the electricity in your room went of four or five times a day (somebody overloading circuit breaker — you put your single outlet on the biggest battery you could afford), the elevator out once a week (people just fine if less colorful than the Million Dollar Hotel movie) …
… but I was making $20/hr (since 2004 when I retired, SF has doubled taxis). I’d figure out the rest later.
See the way those people, those (poor) immigrants hustle at McDonald’s. Americans wont scramble like that for $10/hr — maybe not for $15/hr.
Actually half will work no matter what — ask Prof. Martin Sanchez-Jankowski at Berkeley.
https://www.amazon.com/Cracks-Pavement-Social-Resilience-Neighborhoods-ebook/dp/B00332EXDM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1524327478&sr=8-1&keywords=cracks+in+the+pavement
100,000 Chicago gang age males are in street gangs. Fifty-percent ain’t one-percenters but the American born wont scramble over a stove for next-to-nothing. UBI won’t get most to normal employment — just wont — wont clean up Chicago’s south side and west side. $20/hr will.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gang-wars-at-the-root-of-chicagos-high-murder-rate/
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
Point being: whatever price collective bargaining can squeeze out of the ultimate consumers of production should pretty closely fit the intuitive definition of “basic income” it takes to get Americans to go to work — or didn’t you know gentle reader, that poverty in Chicago anyway is a result of too low pay causing (legal-non gang) unemployment, not too high. :-O
BTW, the min wage like EITC (which transfers 1/2 of 1% of income when 40% of Am labor earns below what we think the min should be) helps who it helps but is not the “big answer.”
Let’s imagine (a thought experiment) that wage increases caused prices at McDonald’s, Walgreen’s and Walmart to go up 10% — possibly causing 10% loss of sales until the next payday that is.
At 33%, 12% and 7% labor costs respectively, that would mean wages had jumped (approximately) 33%, 80% and 150% respectively.
I figure that if the min wage has not reached the level that wages would have reached in a truly free labor market — that is with collective bargaining — that the trade off between job loss and higher pay is all in favor of higher pay.
That is assuming there is any job loss (at the low wage level). But if low wage earners spend their new wage gains proportionately more at lower wage businesses then likely sales at lower wage business will climb. Sales may actually decline at some higher wage businesses where the new wage gains used to be spent. Everybody may be looking in the wrong place for job losses.
The Minimum Wage Hike Is Good for Business
Bill Phelps Aug 3, 2016
https://www.forbes.com/sites/groupthink/2016/08/03/the-minimum-wage-hike-is-good-for-business/#2ce0ee386307
Seattle min wage study showed loss of 16,000 jobs out 40,000 below $13/hr. Horrors?! Loss of only 6,000 out of 92,000 below $19/hr. First group ($13/hr) included in second. Bracket creep? 44,000 added to 292,000 above $19/hr. Bracket leap?!
http://angrybearblog.com/2017/06/seattle-minimum-wage.html
… 2.6% unemployment rate
https://www.google.com/search?q=seattle+unemployment+rate&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8
… $80,000 median household income (up $9,374 since 2014 — US HH median $56,000)
http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/data/80000-median-wage-income-gain-in-seattle-far-outpaces-other-cities/
… more construction cranes working than any other US city
Seattle 58
Los Angeles 36
Denver 35
Chicago 34
Portland 32
San Francisco 22
Washington, DC 20
New York 18
Honolulu 10
Austin 9
Boston 7
Phoenix 5
Illustrated map: http://ritholtz.com/2017/07/where-the-cranes-are/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+TheBigPicture+%28The+Big+Picture%29
From Ms. Foundation book Raise the Floor — p. 44, table 2-3
Annual Minimum Needs Budget Without Employment Health Benefits (1999 dollars table adjusted for 2018 dollars at http://cpiinflationcalculator.com/ — health care skyrocketed since 1999 in mind)
Housing 11,505
Health Care 9,486
Food 6,916
Child Care 6,817
School Ave Care 0
Transportation 3,058
Clothing and Personal
Expenses 1,699
Household Expenses 727
Telephone 818
Subtotal Before Taxes 41,028
Payroll Tax 3,139
Federal Tax (including
credits) 1,716
State Tax (including
credits) 615
Total 46,501
I forgot to specify above: two adults, one childPost Comment